Lindos Hotels welcome new General Manager to launch latest hotel opening

The family owned Lindos Hotels group in Rhodes, with a number of five-star properties in their portfolio, is delighted to announce the appointment of Georgios Chatziemmanouil as the new General Manager for both Lindos Grand Resort & Spa and Lindos Village Resort & Spa.





Lindos Grand Resort & Spa will officially open in May 2021 as the island’s most highly anticipated adults-only resort opening, boasting 189 sleek, sophisticated and ultra-modern rooms, all with spectacular sea or garden views and the majority with private swim-up infinity pools. Mr Chatziemmanouil will lead the opening – the Lindos Hotel groups most luxury yet - which will see a brand-new spa offering and a variety of fine-dining options for guests.



Located above the tranquil Vlycha Bay on the south-eastern coast of Rhodes, and close to the traditional village of Lindos home to the ancient acropolis, sister hotel Lindos Village Resort & Spa will also reopen its doors in May 2021 with a charming design of whitewashed sugar-cube like architecture, impeccable service and breath-taking views from each of the 187 rooms and suites. New for 2021, both resorts will launch an innovative guest app and digital concierge service allowing guests to book all restaurants, spa treatments and activities as well as control their room temperature and lighting at the click of a button.



“I am truly grateful to have the opportunity to manage Lindos Grand Resort & Spa and Lindos Village Resort & Spa – they are two of Rhodes’ most beautiful properties with talented and dedicated teams that I am proud to be working with. I am hopeful that following a turbulent year for travel, I will be able to offer the highest level of safety, satisfaction and luxury for all Lindos Hotels guests and our staff in 2021 as we enter a new era of travel during the time of Covid-19” comments Mr. Chatziemmanouil. Throughout his professional career and private life, Mr. Chatziemmanouil has adopted the same motto of “great effort always brings great results” which he plans to implement as part of his new role.



Mr. Chatziemmanouil brings over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry having worked with renowned multinational and national hotel brands such as Marriot International, Carlson Rezidor, Rotana, Danat & Grecotel and more. A Greek native, after obtaining his bachelor’s degree from the University of Hartford Connecticut with a Major in Sociology and a Minor in Marketing, Mr. Chatziemmanouil then obtained his M.Sc. Hons. in International Hotel Management from the University of Surrey following a two-year internship with The Savoy London as an Executive Management Trainee.



Following his training, Mr. Chatziemmanouil began his career at the Astir Palace Vouliagmeni Athens before acquiring the position of Deputy General Manager at the Danat Hotel Chain in Abu Dhabi, UAE where he lived and worked for ten years and most recently, as General Manager of Grecotel Creta Palace in Crete. Mr. Chatziemmanouil’s extensive global experience has provided him with a wealth of knowledge and passion for the luxury hospitality sector, and he prides himself on having an elegant management approach with a refined attention to detail.



Defined by a five-star level of professional service, excellent customer satisfaction and authentic Greek hospitality, Lindos Hotels offer a truly special and personalised experience for all guests. Owned by the Minettos family, each property of the Lindos Hotels group is unique in character and design, from family-friendly to adults-only resorts which are all united by the same spectacular settings, impeccable facilities, modern amenities and an attentive, personalised service. Each having their own motto, Mr. Chatziemmanouil is set to ensure Lindos Grand Resort & Spa’s notion of "it’s all about passion” and Lindos Village Resort & Spa’s motto of “it’s all about romance” come to life.



