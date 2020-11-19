Labtech commits to flexible workspace and serviced apartment sectors with senior management hire

New Marketing Director appointed to lead growth pipeline for LABS and STAY

Labtech today announces the appointment of Rosalind Chan as Marketing Director for its flexible workspace brand, LABS and serviced apartment arm, STAY.

Rosalind joins the company following two years at The Office Group (TOG), where she was responsible for the development and execution of brand and product marketing strategy. The appointment comes at a pivotal time for the company as it pushes ahead with a pipeline of new openings across Central London and Tel Aviv, Israel.





With growing requirements from large corporate occupiers for both serviced offices and apartments, Rosalind’s immediate focus will be on responding to client needs with innovative space solutions that effectively supports agile working and increasing market share through company positioning and profiling.



With a lifestyle-led approach to its brands and ethos, Rosalind’s previous hospitality experience, of over seven years with Hilton Worldwide, is instrumental to her new role. Both LABS and STAY are centered on creating environments that allow people to thrive through wellbeing and design, and Rosalind will work closely with all departments of the business to ensure total brand alignment and product delivery.



Rosalind will report directly into LABS COO, Dotan Weiner and will lead both the LABS and STAY teams on an integrated marketing approach targeted to consumers and corporate customers as they adapt to the new world of work and travel.



Dotan Weiner says “We are thrilled to have Rosalind onboard at such a crucial time for the industry and as we as a business adapt to the current landscape. Despite the challenges, we remain committed to the workplace sector and are working towards our flagship opening – 150,000 sq ft of workspace - early next year. Rosalind will be integral to the development of our strategy to ensure we deliver a competitive, future-looking and high-quality offering that caters to consumer needs.”



Rosalind Chan says “I’m excited to join the team at this time of change and growth. Given the outstanding product offering and robust financial backing by the global property investment company Labtech, LABS and STAY are uniquely placed to challenge and disrupt the flexible workspace and serviced apartment markets – something I’m delighted to be part of.”



