Hilton appoints new area general manager for West London

One of Hilton’s longest serving General Managers has taken up a new role as Area General Manager for West London.

Oliver Stockland’s career with Hilton spans nearly 25 years. During this time he has worked for Hilton in Bristol, Birmingham and the capital.





This latest move will see him take charge of a range of key properties, including Hilton Hyde Park – where he held his first ever role as a General Manager for Hilton – as well as Hilton London Heathrow Airport Terminal 4, Hilton Wembley, Hilton Kensington and Hilton Olympia.



Oliver has worked at many London properties during his time with Hilton and will be using his decades long experience to help innovate and inspire all the hotels in his new cluster.



Oliver will be based out of Heathrow, where he will oversee the property’s much anticipated refurbishment, scheduled to be unveiled in spring 2021.



The hotel will also welcome well known restaurant brand OXBO. OXBO metro, will draw its inspiration from nature and will be a “a significantly upgraded offering,” said Stockland.



“As well as the very strong team at the hotel we have brought in a significant number of specialist consultants who will be working with us on the refurbishment,” he said.



“Despite current circumstances, it’s a very exciting time for this property and we look forward to the completion of the refurbishment. This hotel has always had a first class reputation for providing our guests with a superb customer experience and maintaining that reputation is very high on my list of priorities.



“The hospitality industry is going to have to operate in a very different way in the future and I am looking forward to being at the forefront of identifying new opportunities and innovating to meet customer demands. I am very lucky to have very dedicated teams at all of these hotels and I’m looking forward to working closely and supporting all of them.”



