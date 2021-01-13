Camarero-Nunez ready to shine as Alcanada's new head pro

Club de Golf Alcanada has a new leading light at its Lighthouse Golf Academy following the appointment of Joan González Camarero-Nuñez as new head professional at the top Mallorcan course.

Camarero-Nuñez, who has been a PGA-certified professional since 2014, took up his new position last month and has replaced John Verhappen, who has returned to The Netherlands.





The Spaniard, a four-time winner of the Balearic Professional Pairs Championship between 2014 and 2017 and the 2018 Balearic Islands Professional Individual champion, coaches in Spanish, Catalan, English and German and he has wasted no time in getting to know Alcanada’s members, offering a series of exclusive free one-hour classes.



Camarero-Nuñez said: “It’s a great privilege to join a club with such a great reputation as Alcanada. With a world-class golf course coupled with outstanding teaching facilities, it offers one of the best golf experiences in Europe and I’m really excited about what lies ahead.”



Kristoff Both, Club de Golf Alcanada’s director of golf, added: “Joan is a well-known figure in golf in the Balearic Islands and comes to us as one of the region’s outstanding young, up-and-coming coaches.



“We’re thrilled that he will be leading our team at the Lighthouse Golf Academy and he will be a great asset to everyone at the club.”



Alcanada is widely regarded as one of the best courses in Spain with spectacular panoramic sea views over the Alcudia Bay towards its iconic picturesque lighthouse. Measuring 6,499 metres and boasting 18 beautiful, yet challenging, holes, the Robert Trent Jones Jnr-designed layout is the only one on the island by the sea and is a must for any golfer.



Surrounded by pine and olive groves throughout, the course is regularly rated among Europe’s top 100 layouts and is a great test for golfers of all abilities, from beginners to professionals. This was shown when it was selected as the host venue for the European Challenge Tour Grand Final in November 2019.



