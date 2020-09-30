Ruby Hotels expands Management Board

Daniella Boeken joins Ruby Hotels as Group Vice President Commercial, Boris Simm is promoted to Group Vice President Operations

Ruby Hotels is expanding its senior leadership team. As of 1st October, Daniella Boeken will complement the Executive Management Team as Group Vice President Commercial.

In this newly created position, Daniella Boeken will report directly to CEO and founder Michael Struck. Daniella will oversee the Revenue & Reservations, Sales, and Marketing & PR divisions.





Born in the Netherlands, Boeken joins Ruby directly from the HR Group, where she was Commercial Vice President with responsibility for 35+ hotels. She previously held various management positions at Marriott International.



Boris Simm, currently Group Director Operations at Ruby, will be promoted to Group Vice President Operations, effective 1st October.



By continuously strengthening its management structures, Ruby is preparing for further international expansion. In addition to eight existing hotels and three workspaces, Ruby currently has 17 other hotels and three workspaces in preparation or under construction. Ruby employs 285 employees in Germany, Austria and the U.K. By 2023, 685 employees will work for Ruby across Europe, with a capacity of 3,576 rooms.



In addition to Michael Struck, Daniella Boeken and Boris Simm, the Ruby Executive Board consists of Martin Zilkens, VP Finance and Richard Hartl, VP Technical Services as well as the Directors Uta Scheurer, Human Resources, Isabell Fuss, Development and Tobias Köhler, Systems.



