Ravin Pankhania joins Stadium Experience Leadership Team

Stadium Experience has a new recruit joining it’s Leadership Team, with the appointment of Ravin Pankhania to the voluntary group. Ravin is the Venue Sales Manager at Kingsholm Stadium, home of Gloucester Rugby Club. Ravin has stepped up to assist with the management of the not-for-profit association, which currently works with over 50 football, rugby and cricket clubs across the UK and Ireland.





The Leadership Team meets regularly to discuss and guide the strategic direction of the association, which primarily aims to promote the use of stadium venues for conferences, meetings and events.



Ravin graduated from the University of Derby in 2012. Following various internship roles, Ravin joined the IHG team as their Sales Executive. Following this, he went on to join the sales team at etc.venues Birmingham and was a key part in the opening of their brand new Manchester venue too. Ravin joined Gloucester Rugby in September 2019 as Senior Sales Coordinator, and was quickly promoted to Venue Sales Manager specialising in Matchday Hospitality, Conference & Events, Club Members & Matchday Boxes.



He commented: “I’m delighted to be joining this great group of like-minded individuals within the world of stadia. It is a great opportunity to represent both rugby and stadiums as a whole. I’m excited to be both joining & representing the Stadium Experience Leadership team as well as promote the unique venues the organisation works with.”



The Stadium Experience Leadership Team is a voluntary group of members who lead the strategic direction of the not-for-profit association. The team currently includes:

Collette Salmon – Sales Manager at Liverpool FC (Chair)

David Timms – Senior Business Development Manager at Chelsea FC (Vice-Chair)

Sue France – Treasurer

Nav Daine – Regional Manager (Retail Operations) at Chelsea FC (Public Catering Chair)

Adam Pollington – Commercial Manager – Conference & Events at Tottenham Hotspur FC

Jennifer Barry – Conference & Events Sales Manager at Stoke City FC

Aimee Richardson – Business Development Manager at Saracens Rugby Club

Debbie Rigney – Marketing & PR Manager for Stadium Experience



Collette Salmon, Chair of Stadium Experience, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ravin to join our Leadership Team, who will provide additional representation for our growing rugby membership. Stadium Experience has been running for over 18 years now, with the aim of sharing best practice and networking focusing mainly on the conference and events side of the stadium business. In these challenging and changing times, it’s great to have new faces in our team, to continue driving our association forward and seeking out new opportunities for all of our member venues.”



