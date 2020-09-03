HMA welcomes new committee member

As managing director of Umi Digital, Harry has worked with hundreds of hotels to empower the direct booking channel through strategic marketing and technology.
A previous winner of the HMA Awards’ Young Agency Marketer of the Year, Harry is both a marketer and developer in equal measure and now bridges the gap between commercial requirements and technical implementation of new products and systems.
On his appointment, Harry said: “The HMA has been a pillar in my professional growth for the last five years and I am thrilled at the prospect of now being able to give back to this wonderful association. It is a time of exciting changes for the HMA and I look forward to helping grow the community and support its members through great content, peer support and inspiring events.”
Chair of the HMA, Petra Clayton added: “I’m delighted to welcome Harry to the committee. Harry has been an engaged member of the HMA for many years and further strengthens the digital marketing expertise of the board. I look forward to working with Harry and the committee members to achieve our aims to grow membership and drive debate, insight and solutions for the hotel industry.”