HMA welcomes new committee member

The leading professional body for hotel marketers, the Hotel Marketing Association (HMA), has welcomed Harry Fielder as its latest committee member.

As managing director of Umi Digital, Harry has worked with hundreds of hotels to empower the direct booking channel through strategic marketing and technology.





A previous winner of the HMA Awards’ Young Agency Marketer of the Year, Harry is both a marketer and developer in equal measure and now bridges the gap between commercial requirements and technical implementation of new products and systems.



On his appointment, Harry said: “The HMA has been a pillar in my professional growth for the last five years and I am thrilled at the prospect of now being able to give back to this wonderful association. It is a time of exciting changes for the HMA and I look forward to helping grow the community and support its members through great content, peer support and inspiring events.”



Chair of the HMA, Petra Clayton added: “I’m delighted to welcome Harry to the committee. Harry has been an engaged member of the HMA for many years and further strengthens the digital marketing expertise of the board. I look forward to working with Harry and the committee members to achieve our aims to grow membership and drive debate, insight and solutions for the hotel industry.”



