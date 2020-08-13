Villa Copenhagen announces executive appointments

Sustainable hotel’s management team features 50% female leadership including Director of Operations, Director of Brand & Marketing, and Director of People & Culture

Villa Copenhagen – an eco-architectural landmark hotel housed in the century-old Danish Post and Telegraph office – has announced three key appointments since its July 2020 launch. Lisette Jönsson serves as Director of Operations; Nini Andersen takes the reins as Director of Brand & Marketing; and Annette Engmose holds the position of Director of People & Culture.





With 50% of all management positions at Villa Copenhagen going to women, these executive appointments demonstrate the hotel’s strong commitment to creating a balanced leadership team that can deliver thoughtful, personalised experiences to each guest and is reflective of the hotel’s ethical and diverse approach to hospitality.



“I am proud to work alongside these talented women who, due to their work ethic, creativity, and unwavering commitment, have been integral to making Villa Copenhagen a joyful and enriching destination for conscious travellers, local visitors, and our team members alike,” said Peter Høgh Pedersen, Managing Director of Villa Copenhagen. “While it was important to build a management team of inspiring leaders who represent our values and standards, it was equally important to select the best people for the positions. Just one month into our official debut, Lisette, Nini, and Annette have already shown this to be true.”



As Villa Copenhagen’s Director of Operations, Lisette Jönsson is responsible for creating cohesive procedures across hotel departments and supporting the rest of the leadership team in strategy execution and revenue optimisation. Lisette has established an impressive 15-year career in hospitality after graduating from Lund University in 2004, starting in a front desk position at Hotel Skansen Båstad and Grand Hotel Stockholm, before working her way up to Hotel Manager for Clarion Hotel Copenhagen Airport. Lisette joined Villa Copenhagen in 2019 as a member of the pre-opening team and spearheaded the seamless implementation of its COVID-19 sanitisation and social distancing procedures, including keyless entry, remote or open-air check-ins, virtual check-out, and personalised food and beverage services.



Director of Brand & Marketing, Nini Andersen, brings expertise in brand management and marketing communications developed over eight years of working in progressive leadership positions within the design, lifestyle, and retail sectors. Nini’s broad experience and fresh perspective on branding and marketing a city-centre hotel secured her selection for the role. Since joining Villa Copenhagen during the hotel build and restoration in 2019, Nini has been instrumental in communicating the hotel’s identity as a sustainable wellbeing hub for the many and not the few, while nurturing a symbiotic relationship with the Danish capital’s residents that champions the local way of life. Nini holds a master’s degree in Marketing Communications and Management from Copenhagen Business School, in addition to a master’s degree in Branding, Advertisement, and Communication from INSEEC Business School in Paris, France.



Annette Engmose brings more than 17 years of experience in human resources to her position as Director of People & Culture, along with a philosophy for success that focuses on providing a framework for growth and wellbeing where team members take responsibility and play well together. In her role, Annette oversees all recruitment, team development, and training programs to ensure that the hotel’s vibrant approach to offering best-in-class guest experiences feels culturally Danish - providing an elevated service that is honest, playful, and respectful of personal space. Prior to joining Villa Copenhagen, Annette was Head of Human Resources at Heinmann Retail Denmark and gained extensive managerial experience as an HR Consultant for SAS Scandinavian Airlines.



Villa Copenhagen launched on July 1, 2020 in the heart of Copenhagen, next to the famed Tivoli Gardens and Meatpacking District. The 390-room hotel offers conscious, approachable luxury complemented by intuitive and personalised service. A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Villa Copenhagen is the latest independent venture by Nordic Hotels & Resorts and upholds the group’s commitment to eco-sustainability through a variety of meaningful on-property practices and amenities, including Earth Suite, made solely from sustainable materials; interior green spaces designed to promote calm, wellbeing, and sociability; and a variety of zero waste dining options.



