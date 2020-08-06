Quinta Do Lago Announces New Executive Chef, Gareth Billington

Following Gourmet Revamp, Renovations & Sustainability Focus

Quinta do Lago is delighted to introduce Gareth Billington as their new Executive Chef. Gareth’s recent appointment coincides with the resort’s newly unveiled renovations to Casa do Lago and the Clubhouse and the continued investment in its gastronomic offering.





With over 30 years’ experience in the catering industry, Gareth has worked at several esteemed establishments such as The Garrick Club London, Southampton Princess Bermuda, Royal Ascot and the London Olympics 2020. Having dedicated time to train over 60 budding chefs, many of whom have won UK national trade cooking competitions and many who are now working in the kitchens of fine-dining venues such as Michelin Starred restaurants, Gareth has been awarded the prestigious Craft Guilds of Chefs People’s Choice award for all his work within the industry.



On his new position as Executive Chef, Gareth comments, ‘Quinta do Lago has a renowned reputation all over the world so to become part of the team here is an honour. The vision to keep improving year on year shows a team that is consistently working to meet and exceed customer expectations.’



Locally Sourced and Sustainable

The team at Quinta do Lago are constantly looking to push boundaries in the F&B industry to make their daily work more sustainable. New to 2020, the team are looking at using natural products such as wood, bamboo and recyclable cardboard. In a bid to do their part for a better world, Gareth and the team pride themselves in continuing to challenge their supplier to ensure they are providing the best quality locally sourced produce. With Gareth leading the team, Quinta do Lago are keen to explore where all their produce is sourced so that they can reduce their carbon footprint in getting the produce to the kitchen. Quinta do Lago is passionate about giving local people opportunities so are taking the time to train and connect with people in the community, giving them opportunities to work within the industry.



Nestled within the Algarve and the privacy and security of the Ria Formosa nature reserve, the unique Mediterranean resort allows guests to live a life of full possibilities in the heart of Portugal’s southern coast. Sublime restaurants, a premier sports hub, boutique hotel and golden sand beach, all surrounded by three award winning golf courses, invite you to enjoy a year-round active lifestyle.



