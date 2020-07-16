Nobu Hotel London Portman Square announces three new senior team appointments

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square is delighted to announce three new senior team appointments across its Sales & Marketing and Food & Drink teams. Opening in November 2020, the 249-room hotel will feature a signature Nobu Restaurant, bar and outdoor terrace, plus a 600-person ballroom, gym, wellness facilities and meeting spaces.





Sam Riches joins Nobu Hotel London Portman Square as Director of Sales & Marketing. He brings to the role a wealth of experience and a strong understanding of the luxury lifestyle space, having worked in senior management roles for luxury hotel groups such as EDITION Hotels, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts and The Curtain Hotel & Members Club.



In his role, he will use his extensive knowledge of the London five-star market to strategically develop the hotel’s brand, establishing the property as one of London’s top luxury lifestyle hotels. He will also take charge of developing and implementing the hotel’s commercial strategy, ensuring success for the hotel at opening and beyond. On his appointment, Riches commented: “I am really excited to lead the team opening Nobu Hotel London Portman Square. Our brand vision is to be one of London’s leading independent hotels, and I can’t wait to bring that to life.”



Riches is joined by Tom Bates, who has been newly appointed in his role as Director of Marketing & Communications. Bates joins the team from The Lanesborough hotel, where he headed up the marketing and communications team.



Recently hailed as one of the UK’s most influential communications professionals in PR Week’s Power Book 2020, he will use his extensive experience in the field to direct strategic local and global brand marketing and PR of the hotel.



Benjamin Hofer has been appointed Director of Food & Drink. He joins the team from his role as Director of Food & Beverage at Corinthia London and he brings with him an impressive background, working with some of London’s top chefs, including Simon Rogan at Fera at Claridge’s, Nuno Mendes at Town Hall Hotel and Tom Kerridge at Corinthia London. His background and experience make him well-placed to lead the extensive food and drink offering at Nobu Hotel London Portman Square, which will include a new signature Nobu Restaurant, bar, outdoor terrace and lobby lounge. On his appointment, Hofer commented: “I’m thrilled to be joining the team to launch this exciting hotel. I particularly look forward to working closely with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and his team to deliver their signature handcrafted approach to cuisine and service in our new spaces. With the move of the iconic Nobu Berkeley Street restaurant into its new home here at Nobu Hotel London Portman Square, I also look forward to continuing the iconic restaurant’s 15-year legacy of delivering exceptional culinary experiences.”



These three new senior appointments will further strengthen the opening team for the hotel, which is headed up by recently appointed General Manager, Grant Campbell.



