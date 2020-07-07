Michael Erfert to become new Head of Sales at Eurowings

Eurowings converts experienced Lufthansa Group Manager and sales professional

Michael Erfert, currently 'Head of Global Sales Steering, Products & Processes Hub Airlines' Lufthansa Group, will join Eurowings as Head of Sales on 15 August 2020.





In addition to his function as Head of Sales, Distribution & Digital at Eurowings, he will also become Managing Director of the Eurowings digital subsidiary. Michael Erfert will be responsible for all sales activities of Eurowings and will be in charge of the implementation and further development of the Eurowings digital strategy. He succeeds Oliver Schmitt, who joined the Eurowings Management Board as Chief Commercial Officer in March.



Michael Erfert, who holds a degree in business administration, began his career in the Lufthansa Group in 1995, since when he has held several management positions. As Director Online Sales & Multimedia and later as Managing Director of Lufthansa eCommerce GmbH, he was responsible for the launch and development of the website lufthansa.com between 1998 and 2001. As Director Customer Relationship Management, Michael Erfert was responsible for all customer processes and interfaces along the travel chain. This also included the further development of lufthansa.com including Lufthansa Mobile Services. As Director Alliances & Cooperations, Michael Erfert was responsible for the control and development of Lufthansa's alliance and cooperation portfolio from 2005 to 2011. From 2011 to 2015, Cologne-born Michael Erfert was Director Regional Sales Steering & Business Development, managing the passenger business for Lufthansa and Lufthansa Group Airlines SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines in North and South America.



Since 2016, Michael Erfert has been Head of Global Sales Steering, Products & Processes Hub Airlines and Process Owner, responsible for sales processes for the Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and SWISS hub airlines.



Michael Erfert is married and father of two children.



