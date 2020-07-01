Thomas Greenall appointed CEO of the UK’s leading independent hotel group, Bespoke Hotels

The UK’s leading independent hotel group, Bespoke Hotels, has announced the promotion of Thomas Greenall to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1 July 2020.





“Thomas has been with us for almost nine years, the last four as Commercial Director,” said Haydn Fentum, co-founder of Bespoke Hotels. “He has been a key member of the Executive team driving the business forward, during a period in which the business has expanded by every metric.”



“It’s a pleasure to witness the blossoming of fine young talent,” commented Haydn, who steps up to the role of Chairman. “Thomas represents the future of our business and after twenty years at the helm Robin and I are delighted to pass on the baton. It’s absolutely the right time for someone with the vision and energy that Thomas has demonstrated, to ensure the group continues to live up to the name – Bespoke solutions will be more important than ever as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis into a much-changed world.”



Thomas Greenall said: “Although my appointment could not have come at a more turbulent time, we see significant opportunities for Bespoke Hotels. We have a longstanding management team with a vast range of experience, flexible commercial structures and an eclectic portfolio.”



“All of this puts us in a good position to adapt to the rapidly-changing hospitality landscape. Against this backdrop, I’m delighted to be given the chance to develop the business. I can assure all of our stakeholders that I’m fully focused on building on our success to date and using these foundations to build an even stronger business moving forward.”



Thomas Greenall comes from a family steeped in hospitality. Greenall Whitley & Co was founded in 1762. This later became The Greenall’s Group and included both De Vere and Village Hotels. Married with two young children, Thomas remains a keen sportsman – he was a National Hunt Jockey from 2003 to 2008 – but is more likely to be found on the golf course when family and business allow these days.



“With Thomas taking on more of the day to day responsibility for managing and directing the Bespoke Hotel group, this will enable Robin to focus on expanding our design-led hotel brands, Gotham and Brooklyn, as he steps into the role of President” said Haydn Fentum.



