Diversity Travel appoint Russ Ferguson, Senior Vice President

Travel Management Company (TMC) Diversity Travel have appointed Russ Ferguson as Senior Vice President of its North American business.

Ferguson has held several leadership roles across a career spanning 24 years in the travel industry including Travelbag and North America Travel Service. He most recently spent almost a decade with Key Travel in the USA and will lead Diversity Travel’s client partnerships in the Americas.





Russ explains “The global non-profit community that Diversity Travel supports is crucial to the short and long-term Covid-19 recovery effort around the world. So, while the travel market faces possibly it’s biggest ever challenge, it’s important we are here to help those organisations manage and futureproof their travel programmes.”



The appointment further underpins Diversity Travel’s investment in the North American market, providing their clients with customised solutions as part of their wider global mission, which recently saw the introduction of a Customer Service Director to its board to help lead their global proposition.



Ferguson continues “I’m looking forward to helping Diversity Travel grow its North American business, in a focused and sustainable way that benefits its customers. I can’t wait to get started!”



