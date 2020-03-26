Georgios Daskalakis appointed General Manager at Crete’s Abaton Island Resort & Spa

Georgios Daskalakis has been appointed General Manager at Abaton Island Resort & Spa, a family-run, Cycladic style hotel overlooking the rocky coast of lively Hersonissos in Crete. He will play a significant role at Abaton as the hotel goes into its fourth season, having opened in 2018.





As a Greece native with 25 years of experience in hotel management, Georgios will bring a wealth of knowledge to the hotel and elevate the guest offering as Abaton continues to play a crucial role in the island’s renaissance as a luxury tourism destination.



With generations of hoteliers in his family, Georgios was drawn to the hospitality industry from a young age. Most recently, he was the General Manager of Grecotel Caramel, a boutique resort in the outskirts of Rethymno, Crete. Other past roles include General Manager at the Domes Noruz Chania in Crete; Assistant General Manager at Hospes Maricel in Mallorca; and Rooms Division Manager at The Elysium Hotel in Cyprus. Prior to this, he held positions at two internationally recognised London hotels, The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park and The Dorchester. Georgios studied Hotel Management at the Crans-Montana, Switzerland campus of Les Roches International School of Hotel Management.



As General Manager, he will work alongside Abaton Island Resort & Spa’s Deputy CEO, Georgios Kaloutsakis of the hotelier family behind Hersonissos Group Hotels.



