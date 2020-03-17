Royal Horticultural Halls welcomes new Venue Sales Executive

The Royal Horticultural Halls in the heart of Westminster, welcomes Jessica Harris to its in-house team, as Venue Sales Executive. Jessica will liaise directly with prospective and existing clients, joining to the team of six within the Sales and Operations division.





With a BA (Hons) degree in Event Management from Bournemouth University, Jessica was previously employed as an Event and Sales Co-ordinator at Merchant Taylor’s Hall, where she liaised with clients on all aspects of their events, including site visits, menu tastings, and AV and production requirements.



Prior to this, Jessica worked as an Events Manager at Crazy Cow Events, where she offered full event management services to national and international corporate clients across a number of iconic London venues.



Jessica is excited to be joining the team at The Royal Horticultural Halls. She said, “Working for The Royal Horticultural Halls is a great honour. I am thrilled to be given this opportunity to co-ordinate events within such an historic and unique venue. The scope the Halls offer to clients to produce exceptional events is second to none in the heart of London.”



