Rockliffe Hall appoints Commercial Director

Rockliffe Hall, the North’s only 5 AA Red Star Golf and Spa resort has appointed Teresa Kingston as Commercial Director

Teresa will join the 61-bedroom hotel, in Hurworth, County Durham, on Monday 16th March to oversee the sales, marketing and events teams and deliver a new commercial plan for the resort, alongside Rockliffe Hall’s Managing Director.





Over the past 18 years Teresa, 39, has worked her way up the industry ladder having started her career working in events at Middlesbrough Football Club. She went on to work in sales at Redworth Hall before becoming Area Director of Sales for The Hotel Collection and then Head of Association Sales for the same group. Most recently she was Director of Sales and Marketing at The Principal York Hotel.



Jason Adams, Rockliffe Hall’s Managing Director, said “This is a key appointment for Rockliffe Hall and I’m delighted to welcome Teresa to the Executive team. Her experience in the hospitality industry is impressive and she has a great track record in developing and delivering effective strategies to drive revenue. She will further enhance the exceptional work the sales, marketing and events teams already do here, and look for more opportunities to help maintain Rockliffe Hall as one of the leading hotel, golf and spa resorts in the country.”



Teresa, who lives in Darlington, says: “I am excited to be taking on this new role at such a prestigious resort as Rockliffe Hall. Being from the North East, I have closely followed the hotel’s success over the last decade and am thrilled that I’m now going to be part of the fantastic team there.”



