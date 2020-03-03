American Express Global Business Travel names Chief Revenue Officer

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), the world’s leading business partner for managed travel, today announces the promotion of Michael Qualantone to Chief Revenue Officer, reporting directly to CEO Paul Abbott. Qualantone most recently held the role of EVP, Global Supplier Relations, leading both the supplier relations and meetings & events teams.





Abbott said: “Mike has done a tremendous job driving our supplier strategy while greatly enhancing value and savings opportunities for clients. He has built a strong team, works effectively across GBT and the supplier landscape, and was a key internal leader as GBT transitioned from being a part of American Express to a separate joint venture. As a Board member, I have always highly respected Mike, and as CEO I will continue to support him as he takes on this larger role.”



As Chief Revenue Officer, Qualantone will partner with Drew Crawley, the incoming Chief Commercial Officer, to accelerate sales growth, while also assuming leadership of the pricing team. He will also remain focused on driving growth in the meetings & events business.



Qualantone said: “While GBT is already the established TMC leader in the meetings & events space, there is so much more we can do for our clients, to grow our volumes, enhance our partnerships and deliver more solutions and benefits. I’m very excited about this expanded role, and to further partner with the commercial team, as we continue to invest, advance, and win with our current clients and across the industry.”



Qualantone, who is based in GBT’s Phoenix office, has a well-earned reputation as one of the industry’s most authoritative voices on suppliers matters, particularly distribution and retailing.



