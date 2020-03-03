New GM takes the lead at London Docklands Hotel

Experienced hotelier Stephen Brown has been appointed as the new General Manager of Crowne Plaza London – Docklands.

Brown will join the team at the centrally located 210-bedoom hotel, which is operated by the UK’s leading hotel management company, RBH.





With a hotel management career spanning more than 20 years, Stephen has led teams to success in a variety of hotels across London and has a proven track record of increasing revenue, guest satisfaction and employee engagement.



Stephen has spent the last two years as the General Manager at Crowne Plaza London Battersea, honing his knowledge of the Crowne Plaza brand as well as his skills in operating a vibrant four star hotel in the heart of the capital city – making him the perfect fit for this new role.



Stephen said: “I’m delighted to be kicking off 2020 as the new General Manager for Crowne Plaza London – Docklands. I’ve worked for the brand at various stages of my career, including the early years, so it always feels like home.



“I intend to hit the ground running in my new role to guide the property and the team on a strong path for growth – and we already have the perfect foundation for this. The hotel has a fantastic reputation as a modern sanctuary perfectly located within the capital, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to further develop a world class guest experience.”



Crowne Plaza London – Docklands is operated by RBH, the UK’s leading independent hotel management company.



