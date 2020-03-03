CWT appoints David Pitts as VP, Revenue Management

CWT, the B2B4E travel management platform, announces the appointment of David Pitts as Vice President, Revenue Management, Global Supplier Management. David reports to Brian Mogler, Senior Vice President, Global Supplier Management.





“We are pleased to welcome Dave into the team,” said Brian Mogler. “Dave will lead revenue management and data analytics strategy and will be instrumental in driving our value proposition to suppliers.”



Prior to joining the Global Supplier Management team, David served as head of TX (Traveler Experience) Strategic Planning where he was responsible for the analysis and reporting of the team’s operational performance, as well as defining its long-term strategy.



David first joined CWT in 2017 as Director, Enterprise Strategy, where he drove innovation and operational improvement projects throughout the company. Before joining CWT, David served as Senior Manager at Deloitte Consulting.



David holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics & Statistics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.



