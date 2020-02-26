New Managing Director for hotel group focused on growth

Apex Hotels Limited has announced the appointment of Averil Wilson as the company’s Managing Director.

Averil’s promotion to the newly-created role follows eight years as Finance Director of the Edinburgh-headquartered group, which is the UK’s largest independent hotel operator.





News of the appointment comes after Apex Hotels announced a year of strong growth, with turnover up to £75.4m and pre-tax profit rising to £11.7m, as well as teasing plans for further expansion.



In taking up the post, Averil will lead the Executive Team at the helm of the family-owned business, overseeing all business operations, resources and ventures.



As a chartered accountant, Averil has a strong background in finance, having worked with KPMG in Auckland and London – specialising in hotels, leisure and media entertainment – before moving into finance roles with Lionsgate Films and Lloyds Banking Group.



She joined Apex Hotels as Finance Director in 2011, expanding the role to take responsibility for other aspects of the business including IT, Risk and transformational projects focused on systems development and process re-engineering.



Averil Wilson, Managing Director, Apex Hotels Limited said: “Over the past eight years, I have witnessed the growth of the portfolio, from seven hotels to ten across the country. I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to take on a wider role within the business which I have seen go from strength to strength.



“I am looking forward to the journey ahead – facing challenges and maintaining our momentum of strong business growth whilst always ensuring we offer our guests a warmer welcome and excellence in our service standards.”



Angela Vickers, Chief Executive Officer, Apex Hotels Limited said: “We are delighted to see Averil move into the new Managing Director role. She has excelled as Finance Director and has been a valuable member of the Apex Board over the years, accumulating a wealth of knowledge and understanding of all aspects of the business and the wider industry.



“Introducing the new role puts Apex in an ideal position for further growth through acquisition and diversification, ensuring that we are agile enough to make the most of any available opportunities.



“I am in no doubt that Averil will continue to excel as Managing Director as we strive to achieve our mission to grow and make a difference for our customers and staff.”



