BMA House grows team and promotes Kat Winfield to venue manager

BMA House kicks off 2020 with promotions for key staff as well as growth in its sales team. The changes include Kat Winfield taking on the role of venue manager. The new roles reflect increased business across the venue’s conference, meetings and events offering.





Kat Winfield, formerly venue sales manager at BMA House, has been promoted to venue manager. Having worked for the venue for nearly five years Kat has extensive knowledge of the venue and is looking forward to continuing its growth and success. Kat comments: “This is a new and exciting challenge for me. I am looking forward to further developing my team and ensuring BMA House is a leading venue for corporate events. In particular I am passionate in my desire to ensure we maintain our reputation for sustainability and the delivery of truly memorable events.”



Sasha Dearden has been promoted from sales and events planner to senior sales and events planner. In her previous role at BMA House, Sasha sold event space and planned clients’ corporate and social events; working with them from the initial proposal through to the event itself. Sasha will now use her experience in this role to guide the rest of her team and ensure every event is executed to the best of their ability. In particular she will now be responsible for maintaining long-standing relationships with key clients to ensure BMA House retains its high level of repeat business.



Hannah Robinson has also been promoted to senior sales and events planner (from sales and events planner). She will focus on gaining new clients through proactive activities. Hannah’s outgoing and confident personality lends itself to networking and the development of long-term relationships, whilst her creative skills allow her to identify innovative solutions to client challenges.



BMA House’s has also recruited Michael McGowan, who takes up the position of venue sales manager. Michael previously worked as sales and marketing manager for Prince Philip House and has an extensive background within the events industry. In particular his role at Prince Philip House brings with it an in-depth understanding of BMA House’s catering partner CH&CO, which will foster new opportunities between the two partners.



Kat concludes: “This is a fast moving and exciting time for BMA House, we have won significant new business recently and need to ensure we have the best team in place to support that growth. I am proud to see Sasha and Hannah taking on more senior roles, having watched them develop whilst here at BMA. Michael is a welcome addition to the team and I look forward to seeing his impact over the coming months.”



