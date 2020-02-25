Cairns Convention Centre boosts Business Development Team ahead of Expansion

The Cairns Convention Centre welcomes Wayne Smith into the role of Business Development Director as the team strengthens ahead of the new expansion.

Smith returns to Cairns after spending the previous four years as Director of Client Services at Darwin Convention Centre, part of the ASM Global portfolio.





Prior to Darwin, Smith was the Sales Executive of Business Events for the Quicksilver Group in Cairns for 10 years and knows the region well.



Jenny Graham will take on a new role at the Centre as Bid Strategy Manager, focusing on the international portfolio and Cathy Taylor will lead the national business division.



Smith said he is excited to be leading the strong Business Development team and bringing more business to Cairns.



“Cairns has a strong reputation globally as a business events destination, and with the Cairns Convention Centre’s new expansion we have an opportunity to bring even more delegates to our region.”



“With the new developments in the city, there are a lot of new experiences for returning clients also. I am looking forward to building on our reputation as one of the world’s best convention centres and showcasing our incredible destination to even more delegates” continued Smith.



The Cairns Convention Centre team will be visiting Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide and Melbourne in March to showcase the new Expansion.



