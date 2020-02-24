Barbican Business Events takes on new Event Manager to support sales growth

Barbican Business Events has appointed Emma Dickinson as a new Events Manager. Emma, who is well-versed in the events industry brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role. The new role will see Emma support the Barbican Business Events team, which recently announced significant new business wins and sales growth





Emma previously worked as events and catering manager for Twickenham Stadium, which required management and delivery of large events, including conferences for up to 1,500 people. She also held a similar role at Leicester City Football Club. Emma’s experience includes communication and liaison with high profile clients and stakeholders as well as managing substantial on-site teams.



As a Business Events Manager at the Barbican, Emma will be responsible for the management and delivery of a range of corporate events. These will include AGMs for blue chip clients, corporate presentations, graduation ceremonies, seminars, photo and film shoots and other conference and events business.



The Barbican’s Head of Business Events Management, Lee Dobson comments: “Emma joins us at an exciting time for the Barbican. Our Business Events team are constantly innovating, we have added new spaces to the commercial events offering and are seeing significant growth across association and corporate markets. Her skillset and knowledge are a perfect match for our team and I look forward to seeing her flourish in the role.”



Emma Dickinson concludes: “After many successful years within the industry I am looking forward to a new adventure with the Barbican. Having previously worked with venues that offer more than just conference facilities I am looking forward to bringing a host of transferable skills to this role and working with a team dedicated to making 2020 a success.”



