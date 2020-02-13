Wave of recruitment in Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s newest hotels Hilton Aberdeen TECA and Aloft Aberdeen TECA, both operated by RBH, have strengthened their senior and commercial sales teams with a flurry of appointments to kick start 2020.





Two Operations Managers have been appointed for each property, with Kevin Tinto joining Hilton Aberdeen TECA and Kimberley Morrison taking up her position at Aloft Aberdeen TECA.



The duo brings more than 16 years of managerial experience to their new ventures at the TECA properties. Kevin joins Hilton from his role as Conference and Banqueting Manager at four-star Sandman Signature Hotel Aberdeen while Kimberley rejoins the RBH portfolio following her role as Front of House Manager at Aberdeen Altens.



Both Kimberley and Kevin are highly motivated and results driven with proven track records across the industry and have already hit the ground running within their new positions, leading operations for each hotel respectively.



Strategic structural changes in the commercial sales teams have resulted in Rachael Malley being appointed Sales Manager at Hilton Aberdeen TECA and Alana Welsh promoted to Sales Executive at Aloft Aberdeen TECA.



Rachael has been responsible for weddings, conferences and private dining events for a number of four and three-star Aberdeen venues since 2014, converting various pipeline accounts into contracted business. With experience in the leisure and spa market, Rachael is an ideal fit for the Hilton brand at Aberdeen TECA.



Alana played an instrumental role within the sales team during the launch period for both hotels on the TECA campus and now with a streamlined role for Aloft, Alana continues to strengthen her network in Aberdeen.



Mark Leyland, General Manager of Hilton Aberdeen TECA and Aloft Aberdeen TECA, said: “The corporate market is strong in Aberdeen and by restructuring our commercial sales teams at each hotel we can cater to the needs of the city and embed ourselves within the community.



“Both hotels have their own unique offering and by making these new appointments we can focus on the individual needs of each property – ensuring we can continue to build momentum from our 2019 openings.



“We believe Kevin, Kimberley, Rachael and Alana are all the perfect candidates for these roles and will complement the existing wider team. I look forward to working with them through 2020 and beyond.”



