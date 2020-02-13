Henning Matthiesen appointed as new Managing Director of Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa, Baden-Baden

Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa, the flagship hotel of the Oetker Collection, has appointed Henning Matthiesen as the hotel's new Managing Director. The 47-year-old hotelier succeeds Frank Marrenbach, who will now devote all his time to his role as CEO of the Oetker Collection. In his new job at the legendary grand hotel in Baden Baden, Henning Matthiesen will be able to draw on a wealth of experience which he has acquired during his career to date at some of Europe’s most renowned hotels.





Henning Matthiesen completed his apprenticeship in Hamburg’s historic Hotel Prem, not far from his hometown of Wedel on the River Elbe. This was followed by posts in prominent hotels such as Claridge’s in London and Le Royal Monceau in Paris. He continued his career at a number of Kempinski Group hotels, including the Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in Munich and the Adlon Kempinski in Berlin, where he held the position of Executive Assistant Manager.



Matthiesen’s first appointment as General Manager was in 2007 at Coombe Abbey Hotel, a historic English country house close to Coventry. This was followed by the task of opening The Augustine Hotel for the Rocco Forte Collection in Prague, a hotel which he ran until 2011. His services were then called upon by the Grand Hotel Heiligendamm and his most recent appointment was a seven-year stint on the board of the Excelsior Hotel Ernst AG in Cologne.



“My role at Brenners is to write the next chapter in the hotel’s history: to oversee its sensitive development in line with the times, and to ensure it continues to play the expected role at the very peak of the European luxury hotel sector,” stated Matthiesen with regard to his new responsibilities in Baden Baden.



Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa stands for more than 145 years of hotel history coupled with future-oriented visions, such as the development of Villa Stéphanie into one of Europe’s leading health spas. The grand hotel also shines on the culinary front with its three restaurants: the Wintergarten, the Rive Gauche Brasserie and the gastronomic hotspot, Fritz & Felix.



