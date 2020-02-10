CWT appoints Laura Watterson as Senior Vice President, Talent & Rewards

CWT, the B2B4E travel management platform, has appointed Laura Watterson as Senior Vice President, Global Talent & Rewards. In this newly created role, Laura and her team will provide enterprise-wide thought leadership and counsel to senior executives on talent acquisition, talent management, learning and development, as well as compensation and benefits.





Additionally, Laura will build strategies and initiatives that position the CWT business for even greater growth, innovation and impact, and plan for the workforce needs of today and into the future.



Laura reports to Catherine Maguire-Vielle, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, at CWT.



“Laura’s extensive track record in the talent and rewards areas, as well as her global experience with large corporations, are attributes we were seeking in this critical role,” said Catherine Maguire-Vielle. “As the CWT business evolves, so does the need for innovative talent strategies. With Laura’s experience and deep knowledge, we believe we will be able to drive the continued growth of the business with a talent and rewards-first approach. I look forward to welcoming her to our team.”



Laura joins CWT from Johnson Brothers Liquor Company in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she served as chief human resources officer from 2018. Laura began her career at General Mills Inc in 2000 and has since held several positions of increasing responsibility, including Global Director of HR at Philips Electronics, the leading electronics manufacturer and VP Talent and Culture at Aimia, the global loyalty marketing and analytics company. Laura has a proven track record of delivering positive impact in multiple industries and Fortune 500 companies through superior human resource management, implementing innovative talent movement processes to improve depth and deployment, and creating sustainable people infrastructure.



She holds a Master’s in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Arts in French from Washington and Lee University.



