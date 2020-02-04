Big ambitions for RBH with new appointment

The UK’s leading independent hotel management company, RBH, has bolstered its Executive Committee with the promotion of Gregor MacNaughton to Chief Technical Officer.

With delivery of capital investment projects top of the agenda for Gregor, his promotion signals RBH’s ongoing commitment to invest in its growing portfolio – via improvements to existing properties and the development of brand new hotels across the UK.





It also sees Gregor progress even further within the organisation which kick-started his career in the hospitality industry.



Boasting a total of 17 years’ experience in the sector, Gregor initially joined RBH as Group Property Manager shortly after graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an MSc in Construction Project Management. Following eight years in the position, he took up a role elsewhere in the industry as Head of Property for hotel group Principal Hayley.



Three years later, he returned to the RBH fold as Group Capital Manager before being swiftly promoted to Director of Technical Services. During this time, Gregor made substantial contributions to the successful delivery of a number of key projects.



As well as overseeing the completion of a £3.7 million extension at Holiday Inn Express Edinburgh City Centre and the £1.3 million refurbishment of Holiday Inn Express Cheltenham in line with IHG’s Generation 4 specifications, Gregor also supervised the team throughout the careful £1 million phased façade refurbishment on the Grade ‘A’ listed building housing DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh City Centre.



Within his new executive role, Gregor will administer technical support to seven new build properties, including project management, procurement and installation of operating supplies and equipment and furniture, fittings and equipment for a range of developments.



Gregor MacNaughton, RBH’s new Chief Technical Officer, said: “I’m committed to ensuring we continue delivering successful key development and capital projects in order to offer the best value for our owners, as well as boosting returns.



“My new role oversees all these projects as well as property management and health and safety for the group. I’m proud to be a member of RBH’s Executive Committee and I’m looking forward to implementing pipeline projects and seeing what the future holds for myself and the business.”



Helder Pereira, RBH’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Gregor has proven to be a true rising star within RBH and the hospitality industry overall – he acts as a prime example of the career progression opportunities we provide and nurture within RBH. Gregor has played a pivotal role in a number of high-value projects for RBH properties in recent years with several more in the pipeline, making him an invaluable member of the RBH family.



“Our ambition is to become Europe’s leading independent hotel management company and with a strengthened Executive Committee we can continue to strive towards achieving this goal.”



