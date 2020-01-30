The move underlines the progression of the Lime Venue Portfolio and the continued growth of the many thousands of new business enquiries that the team takes from event professionals every month. Part of Greg’s role is to make sure these enquiries add value to the portfolio’s client venues, and to ensure as many as possible are converted into business within the group.
“We’re a service-based organisation here at Lime Venue Portfolio, and it’s important that we offer the best value and quality to every enquiry we take and every venue we pass it on to,” commented Jo Austin, Sales Director, Lime Venue Portfolio. “We’re really delighted to have Greg as part of this process, his experience in the industry is outstanding and he can bring a lot of intelligence to our southern based venues.”
“There are some really unique venues in this portfolio and it’s a great opportunity to work with them as part of the Lime Venue Portfolio brand,” commented Greg. “I’ve always had a lot of respect for LVP and in a competitive marketplace I feel I can really add value to the team, venue clients and most importantly our customers.”
Lime Venue Portfolio appoints new Business Development Manager
