Lime Venue Portfolio appoints new Business Development Manager

Lime Venue Portfolio has today announced the arrival of Greg Knight, Business Development Manager for the South of the UK. Greg will take on management of some of LVP’s Preferred Partnerships, as well as agencies working with the brand’s Agent Partner programme. He joins the business from a similar role at etc.venues so brings with him a host of experience to add value to LVP’s growing collection of UK wide venues.





The move underlines the progression of the Lime Venue Portfolio and the continued growth of the many thousands of new business enquiries that the team takes from event professionals every month. Part of Greg’s role is to make sure these enquiries add value to the portfolio’s client venues, and to ensure as many as possible are converted into business within the group.



“We’re a service-based organisation here at Lime Venue Portfolio, and it’s important that we offer the best value and quality to every enquiry we take and every venue we pass it on to,” commented Jo Austin, Sales Director, Lime Venue Portfolio. “We’re really delighted to have Greg as part of this process, his experience in the industry is outstanding and he can bring a lot of intelligence to our southern based venues.”



“There are some really unique venues in this portfolio and it’s a great opportunity to work with them as part of the Lime Venue Portfolio brand,” commented Greg. “I’ve always had a lot of respect for LVP and in a competitive marketplace I feel I can really add value to the team, venue clients and most importantly our customers.”



