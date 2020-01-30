Christian Née appointed as new Executive Chef at Royal Palm Beachcomber Luxury, Mauritius

The world famous five-star Royal Palm Beachcomber Luxury, Mauritius, is delighted to announce the appointment of French Chef Christian Née as the hotel’s new Executive Chef from 1st May 2020.

Christian Née is joining the Royal Palm team with more than 30 years of experience, including a long stint as Executive Chef at two-Michelin-starred restaurant La Pyramide in Vienne, France, and Pavillon Sévigné in Allier, France.





Née’s role at La Pyramide saw him participate in a series of exclusive gastronomic events across the globe, including in Canada, Singapore, Indonesia and Belgium. Prior to La Pyramide, Née honed his talents at the elegant 18th century castle Château de Divonne alongside his predecessor, Michel de Matteis, who left Royal Palm this January after 16 years at the hotel.



Widely recognised as one of the top chefs in France, Née’s culinary talents have been celebrated at a number of prestigious competitions, including the Pierre Taittinger International Culinary Award, the Concours Gastronomique d’Arpajon and the Trophée Culinaire Jean Troisgros.



Located on the sheltered north-west coast of Mauritius, Royal Palm is widely considered to be one of the most luxurious hotels on the island. With white sandy beaches, elegant all-suite accommodation, and a new leading chef at the helm of the restaurants, Royal Palm is the ideal escape for a sun-filled, hassle-free getaway.



Nightly rates at Royal Palm Beachcomber Luxury in a Junior Suite start from £202.00 per person sharing on a bed and breakfast basis.



