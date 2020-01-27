Tracy Winsworth appointed as EDGE Venues MD

EDGE Venues, specialists in global venue sourcing for meetings and events, have appointed Tracy Winsworth into the newly created role of Managing Director.

The appointment comes as Jacqui Kavanagh, CEO of Trinity EDGE Holdings, continues to make further investment into both EDGE Venues and Trinity Event Solutions as the businesses trade under their separate entities.





Jacqui launched EDGE Venues in December 2018 with Tracy supporting as Commercial Director. In the 12 months, the business has been operating, Jacqui has been mentoring Tracy to take the reins to become Managing Director.



Tracy has been in the meetings and events industry for more than ten years, having started with Trinity Event Solutions as Finance Manager. Tracy shares her excitement at this new opportunity: "Both EDGE Venues and I have been on a fantastic 12-month journey. Having developed as a person over the 10 years, both within the business and industry, I’m excited to see how we can continue driving results and success for EDGE.



“We want EDGE to be the 'go-to' platform for corporates and agents to source venues, and for venues that wish to achieve growth in the corporate market. I look forward to taking the platform forward and seeing what the future holds for us."



Jacqui, CEO for Trinity EDGE Holdings, explains the importance of this appointment: "It's important that Trinity Event Solutions and EDGE Venues are considered separate entities. I need to oversee both businesses while having the best management team in place to run each company. Tracy has been with me from the original EDGE concept and having worked closely with her on the commercial side, I know she's ready for this role.



"This is such an exciting time for us all as there's so much happening in our industry. It needs to adapt, and EDGE, through its innovative technology, is a disruptor which is driving some of that change."



EDGE Venues, supported more than 4,000 events in its first year through its comprehensive booking platform. EDGE not only offers a venue-finding solution for all event planners and agencies, but it's also seen as an engagement platform, providing expert industry trends, knowledge, and insight.



