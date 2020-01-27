Jupiter Hotels appoints Lucy McNicoll as new Group Sales Director

Lucy joins Jupiter Hotels as the new Group Director of Sales, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, having spent more than 30 years in the hotel industry, working for Forte, Marriott, IHG, Apex Hotels and most recently the Amaris Hospitality group, where Lucy was employed as Regional Director of Sales and Head of Sales Support.





Lucy has extensive knowledge of both the UK and Irish markets and specialises in all commercial areas of B2B and B2C Sales and MICE.



In her new role, Lucy will be based out of Jupiter’s High Wycombe Head Office, overseeing the Sales function for the group, working with the on-property teams, key clients and suppliers of Jupiter Hotels to assist in growing the profitability of the group in 2020.



Commenting on her appointment, Lucy said, “I am delighted to join the Jupiter team, and will be putting in place a bespoke strategy to help build and drive sales across the hotel portfolio with the intention to make a real impact for the year ahead and beyond.”



Shane Harris, CEO for Jupiter Hotels, added: “We are very pleased to welcome Lucy to her new role and look forward to supporting her to lead the highly movitaed Sales teams across the group. Lucy has demonstrated a great track record throughout her career in the hospitality industry, particularly for the mid-scale market, and I’m confident that her energetic and fresh approach will result in great things for the business.”



