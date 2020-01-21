Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi announces two key Executive Appointments

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi, a luxury resort set in the North Shaviyani Atoll, is delighted to announce two key appointments within its management team; General Manager, Andrew Steele, and Hotel Manager, Lawrence Tuck.





With over twenty years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry, Andrew has worked with some of the world’s most reputable brands - from Le Meridian and Mandarin Oriental to Shangri-La. He joins Fairmont Maldives from Potato Head Bali which, as Group Managing Director, he transformed into a globally recognised sustainable lifestyle hospitality brand, mobilising the company to become the first hospitality brand in Indonesia to be carbon neutral and opening the first zero-waste restaurant in the region. Andrew, who has been recognised as one of twenty international hoteliers on 100 Best Luxury Hotels by Luxury Hunt 2019, said:



‘I am honoured to be leading the team at the Fairmont Maldives along with Lawrence, our Resort Manager. We look forward together with the team to further elevate our commitment to sustainability, building upon our wellness and family offerings while delivering the unrivalled guest experience that Fairmont Maldives has become synonymous with.’



Lawrence joins Fairmont Maldives from Pueblo Bonito Pacifica in Cabo San Lucas Mexico, with over 15 years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry. From Four Seasons and Intercontinental to Fairmont properties in Canada and Mexico, Lawrence has worked as an Executive Chef, Director of Food and Beverage and General Manager, bringing a breadth of experience across key departments to his role as Fairmont Maldives’ Hotel Manager.



The two new positions come ahead of an exciting year for the five-star resort, with the launch of the Fairmont Fit programme and new underwater sculptures within the Coralarium – an underwater art gallery and pioneering coral regeneration project.



Located on the Shaviyani Atoll, which boasts one of the country’s largest resort lagoons, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is a luxurious, 120 villa resort and home to the largest, 200m infinity pool in the Maldives. Designed by Hirsch Bedner, Fairmont Maldives is peppered with opulent Beach Villas, decadent Overwater Villas and luxury Tented Jungle Villas. The resort boasts an onsite Art Studio, a 9km long manta ray cleaning station, the Willow Stream Spa, tennis courts and a fitness studio, as well as a Kids Club – three restaurants and two bars. Fairmont Maldives is accessible via a scenic 50-minute seaplane flight.



