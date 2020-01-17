CWT names Scott Hace as VP for Enterprise Strategy

CWT, the B2B4E travel management platform, has appointed Scott Hace Vice President, Enterprise Strategy. In his new role, Scott and his team will be responsible for developing and delivering key strategic projects, as well as providing material support to CWT’s board.





Scott reports to Julia Kou, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Strategy & Corporate Development, at CWT.



“We’re excited to welcome Scott to the Enterprise Strategy team, where his extensive experience in both strategic consulting and travel operations will be an asset in developing critical program priorities to deliver growth in key markets and clearly differentiate CWT from other players in the industry,” said Julia Kou.



Scott and his team will partner with key leaders across the business to accelerate strategic projects around growth strategies, operational efficiencies, and competitive differentiation.



Additionally, the Enterprise Strategy team works closely with CWT’s leadership team to define near and mid-term program priorities while evaluating corporate development opportunities for CWT in the long term.



This is not Scott’s first foray with Enterprise Strategy, having joined the company as Director of Enterprise Strategy in 2015. From there, Scott was promoted to Senior Director, Global Supply Chain Partners in 2017, overseeing CWT’s relationship with online booking tools (OBTs).



Prior to joining CWT, Scott spent 15 years doing consulting in the high-tech and communications industries with companies like Avaya, Comcast, Cognizant, and Accenture where he managed large IT transformations, along with developing new sales and go-to-market strategies.



He holds an MBA from the University of Colorado Denver and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from North Dakota State University.



