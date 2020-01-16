OrangeDoor appoints new Managing Director to drive ambitious international expansion  

Integrated events-led marketing agency, OrangeDoor, has kicked off 2020 with a huge announcement for the 20 year old business, announcing today the appointment of industry heavy-weight, Dina Green, as its new Managing Director. OrangeDoor founder and current Managing Director, Elizabeth Heron, will move to the newly created CEO role, where she will be focused on further raising the profile of OrangeDoor across the global events industry and working closely with Dina on the agency’s international expansion, as well as continuing to expand its portfolio of pan-European clients.





Says Elizabeth Heron, CEO, OrangeDoor: “As we move into our 20th year and with ambitious growth plans, the time feels right to appoint a new Managing Director who will focus on driving the agency in line with our five year strategy for growth. We have taken our time to find the right person for this critical role, and I’m so pleased we found and have now appointed Dina.”



Says Dina Green, Managing Director, OrangeDoor: “I’m very excited to have been appointed as the new Managing Director at OrangeDoor at such an important point in its development. For me, it’s an agency that has delivered incredibly creative, dynamic work for clients, yet has until recently, largely sailed under the radar in terms of industry awareness and recognition. This is going change from today. Great agencies deserve great clients and great recognition. Elizabeth and I will be working hard with the team to demonstrate to the industry that this is an agency whose time has come.



“I believe my experience working both agency and client-side on a global basis will be invaluable as we roll out our five-year plan for international expansion. I am a passionate advocate for working with brands to bring their briefs to life in the live space through strategic and creatively-led experiences that exceed their goals and engage their audiences, and in OrangeDoor I have found an agency that genuinely shares these passions.”



Continues Elizabeth: “I knew instinctively from the first conversation I had with Dina she was the right person for this role and that I could completely trust her to continue to take OrangeDoor towards the next chapter of our growth, without compromising the heritage and values we have all worked so hard to weave into every aspect of the business.



“Finding a person with the right level of industry knowledge and gravitas, and someone who was ready to take on this exciting challenge has been a long journey for me. Dina is respected across the events industry, having worked at some of the largest international events agencies, and has a clear vision of where the industry, and agencies, need to go to ensure we all remain a credible, creative and viable sales and marketing channel for brands.



“Everyone who knows me, knows that OrangeDoor runs through my veins and I am so very proud of what we have achieved and the reputation we have built. Dina’s extraordinary career path and her passion for the industry and the people in it, has established her as one of the foremost leaders in the industry. The team is excited and inspired by her appointment and I can’t wait for the opportunity for all of us to ‘open up amazing’ together in 2020.”



