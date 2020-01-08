ExecSpace appoints Industry Veteran, Louise Lowe as Commercial Director

ExecSpace, one of the UK’s leading venue finding agencies has appointed industry veteran, Louise Lowe, as their Commercial Director. In her new role, Louise will be responsible for setting and executing the growth strategy; through contracted wins in the private sector, enhancing the existing customer experience, supplier engagement, driving business profitability and raising UK awareness for the company.





Louise brings with her a wealth of 26 years experience to the fast paced, dynamic, growing team at ExecSpace. Prior to joining, she spent 13 years as Sales Director for venue finding agency, Conference Care where she had total responsibility for the sales strategy, re-organisation of the sales team structure and delivery of company sales budget.



Building on the successful resigning of the Scottish Public Sector contract in September 2019, ExecSpace is now focused on scaling the business, namely through increased contracted wins in the private sector and growing their presence across the UK. 2019 saw them win their largest private sector contract to date, which was a key turning point in the business.



Emma Little, CEO and Founder said: “Following 3 years of solid profitability and growth and now that we have a robust business, we were very keen to build on this and take ExecSpace to the next level. Louise and I quickly bought into each other and have thoroughly enjoyed working together. Since joining ExecSpace, Louise has already made a significant impact on the business and I’m really looking forward to the contribution she’ll bring in 2020 and beyond”.



Louise Lowe, Commercial Director said: “After spending an initial 2 days with ExecSpace via my Consultancy business Lowe&Behold, I realised they were exactly the type of agency I was keen to work with and help. They’re an inspiring team and if anyone deserves to be successful it’s them. I’m looking forward to helping them take their business to centre stage in our industry as we enter 2020 in a very strong position.”



Louise is also working very closely, in a coaching capacity, with Head of Sales and Service – Kristin Lamb, who has risen through the ranks quickly and will ultimately take control of running the business on a day-to-day basis.



