Work smart and live better this winter with Jumeirah Group’s new remote work offer in Dubai

Digital nomads can hit the ground running from warmer climates this winter with Jumeirah’s new remote working package in Dubai – designed for ease of doing business and an outdoor lifestyle that will be the envy of everyone back home

Digital nomads and people working from home for the foreseeable future will now be able to up sticks to Dubai for the winter, with an affordable remote working package that blends contemporary city living with innovative work spaces and exclusive access to one of Dubai’s finest private beaches.





The new Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts Discover Remote Work Package is designed to bring new perspective to the home office while opening up a world of possibilities to explore dynamic Dubai and its unrivalled outdoor winter living.



Launching today, visitors can now safely stay and work from the heart of the city at Jumeirah Emirates Towers with its stylish spaces for business and leisure, alfresco dining experiences and rejuvenating pool, spa and fitness facilities. From co-working in the private lounge with its high speed WIFI, IT support and complimentary printing, to access to state-of-the-art meeting rooms, working remotely has never been so easy. Home from home comforts are also fully catered to in the room with the latest LED SMART TV technology featuring built in Netflix and Chromecast connectivity and twenty items of clothing laundered for guests every week.



Once work is done, the city is your oyster. Head to Jumeirah’s pristine private beach and relax drink in hand on your sun lounger, indulge in a revitalising spa treatment or enjoy barefoot beachside dining at one of Jumeirah’s signature restaurants. With its proximity to excellent transport links including the Dubai Metro, Jumeirah Emirates Towers is also the ideal place to explore everything Dubai has to offer. From great coffee in the art & cultural districts, shopping in the charming souks or world-renowned malls to a buggy ride through the rolling sand dunes there are new friends from all over the world and amazing memories waiting to be made for everyone.



For only £3,200 per person or £4,400 per couple, for a 31 days’ stay, the Jumeirah Discover Remote Work package includes breakfast, laundry services (for up to 20 items a week and 30% off for additional items), twice weekly access to Jumeirah's two-kilometre private beach, as well as entrance to the temperature-controlled pool and state-of-the-art facilities at Talise Fitness. Guests also have the opportunity to upgrade to a Premier Deluxe Room (subject to availability). Avid foodies will be spoilt for choice on what to eat with everything from casual to specialty dining with 20% discount at selected venues. Jumeirah also has the logistics covered, with a free PCR test per stay and airport pick-up and drop off.



For an enhanced work experience, Jumeirah Group has put together an additional business half-board and full-board offer; for only £ 400 a month per person, guests can enjoy five business lunches every week throughout their stay, and for £1,000 a month per person they can take advantage of the full-board package including five business lunches and five dinners at selected award-winning restaurants around Dubai every week.



Jose Silva, CEO of Jumeirah Group, said: ”For many, working remotely is now a way of life and in the post pandemic world we expect to see more people doing business outside of the traditional office environment. Dubai offers a safe space for a generation of digital nomads who want to embrace a unique work life balance where industrious focus is rewarded with unrivalled leisure experiences. With incredible weather, freedom of movement and strict adherence to protective measures, Dubai continues to have huge appeal both as a holiday destination and now as a place to discover the very best of remote working. It will no doubt also convince visitors that starting a new expat life in this amazing city could be the best decision they ever made.”



The new Jumeirah package follows the launch of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) one-year virtual working programme last month which allows people to live in the emirate but work remotely for companies overseas for up to a year. Anyone who signs up for the programme will get the same benefits as resident visa holders, including being able to open a bank account, phone and internet, other utilities and schooling. More information is available at: www.visitdubai.com/en/business-in-dubai/dubai-for-business/work-remotely-from-dubai



The health and safety of guests and colleagues is Jumeirah Group’s utmost priority. It has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels, while strictly adhering to each market’s respective Government directives. Demonstrating Jumeirah’s commitment to operating its hotels to the highest global standards, eight of its hotels were recently awarded the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label, with Jumeirah Al Naseem being the first hotel in the world to receive the prestigious certification. The Group is working closely with Bureau Veritas to certify its wider portfolio.



To learn more about Discover Remote Work in Dubai with Jumeirah, which is just £3,200 per person or £4,400 per couple for a 31 days’ stay, please visit http://www.jumeirah.com/JETRemoteWork



