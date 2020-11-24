UK aparthotel brand Native announce the opening of Native Edinburgh

Opening 1st December 2020

Leading UK aparthotel brand Native will be taking over management of Edinburgh’s Kintore House on Queens Street, opening on the 1st December 2020.

Originally constructed in the 1790s, Kintore House was acquired and sympathetically refurbished by Gloag Serviced Apartments in 2017 and originally to be operated under the Mode brand. The building is a significant part of the original fabric of Edinburgh’s New Town, an area of outstanding neo-classical and Georgian architecture and a UNESCO world heritage site.





With 82 apartments comprising studios, one bedrooms, and ground floor leisure and co-working spaces, Native Edinburgh will build upon Native’s unique ethos of providing the flexibility and amenities of a design-led boutique hotel, coupled with the space, comfort and privacy of a home from home.



Native CEO and founder Guy Nixon said: “We’re delighted to have this opportunity to partner with Gloag Serviced Apartments. Kintore House offers exceptional amenities and space and should be very well positioned to benefit from the market recovery forecasted for 2021.



“Despite the impact of Covid-19, we have seen significant demand over the last few months, far outstripping bookings seen in the comparable hotel sector and we expect this trend to continue as travel markets begin to restabilise. Aparthotels are becoming the preference of an increasing number of leisure travellers and many companies now mandate the use of aparthotels over hotels for their employees. In a post-COVID world, aparthotels offer travellers the space and amenity to work from their rooms, prepare their own meals, wash their own clothes and generally stay more self-sufficiently than in a typical hotel room. With a strong position in both the corporate and leisure markets and a rapidly expanding digital sales capability we’re confident that Kintore House will perform well under the Native brand as we emerge from the pandemic.”



Native Edinburgh follows the successful launch of boutique aparthotels in Glasgow at the Anchorline Building off George Square in 2018 and Manchester at Ducie Street Warehouse - awarded best hotel of the North by the Sunday Times - in 2019.



Future sites under development include Leeds, York, Bristol, Oxford and London’s Soho. Prices for a Studio at Native Edinburgh will start from £89 per night.



