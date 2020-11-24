The Ritz-Carlton, Abama launches Workcation Package "The Great Escape"

New from The Ritz-Carlton, Abama, The Great Escape gives guests the opportunity to work from paradise and experience true luxury. The new workcation package offers the space to stay and work for a month at a time, while they enjoy this timeless island retreat on the south west coast of Tenerife.





The extended stay in the magnificent 400-acre estate provides guests with a luxurious room or suite, as well as exclusive use of a separate workspace, with full breakfast included. Guests can also take advantage of the natural beauty of the island and all the space they crave as they log on remotely.



Guests can personalise their dining plans in a resort that boasts panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, with bed & breakfast or full board options available. Guests can start the day with a semi-buffet breakfast; lunch at one of the many dining options; and dinner available at Txoko, for contemporary Spanish gastronomy; El Mirador for the finest Canary Islands cuisine and the Michelin-starred Kabuki, for a fusion of Japanese and Western culinary techniques.



Families can stay too, with children having access to Ritz Kids, the largest Ritz Kids club in Europe, and with parents able to utilise their separate workspace as a classroom for home learning.



As many office-based employees now have the freedom to work from wherever they choose, The Great Escape at The Ritz-Carlton, Abama, allows for downtime to be spent grabbing a sunlit round of golf, hiking around the beautiful island or whale watching after the working day. The golden sandy beach is just steps away for guests to watch the sunset or swim in the crystal clear waters to relax after work.



With many of us under more pressure than ever, the chance to switch off and connect with the outdoors is vital. Without being able to take time off from work, The Great Escape at this bastion of luxury in Tenerife combines the best of both worlds, particularly going into the winter months with average temperatures of 23oC throughout the year. ￼ ￼



The Great Escape package also includes access to the Fitness Centre, The Ritz-Carlton Spa's Wellness Water Experience and use of the sunloungers and umbrellas by the beach throughout the stay. Guests will have a complimentary laundry service and any visiting guests will save up to 25% the best available rate.



There is also the option to upgrade to the Villa Club, which includes personalised service by the Villa Ambassador team, a selection of refreshments, snacks and even sunbathing essentials served around the Villa pools daily, plus access to El Mirador Lounge, with non-alcoholic drinks and cold or sweet tapas served throughout the day. Guests upgrading to Villa Club will be able to start their morning enjoying the clifftop views with breakfast at El Mirador and enjoy a sunset cocktail after a day of working hard.



Those wishing to elevate their working stay with activities can add an Extras Bundle. This includes rounds of golf or time on the tennis courts, a weekend of car rental to explore the island and private luxury transfers.



For minimum 30 days full board, double occupancy prices start from €8350 (plus taxes) and for minimum 30 days bed and breakfast, double occupancy prices start from €6950 (plus taxes). For stays of less than one month guests can take advantage of the Play Pass, which includes a private workspace, concierge services, and full resort facilities.



