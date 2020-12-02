The Londoner announces April 2021 opening

The world’s first super boutique hotel in Leicester Square

As some of the most prolific players in the London hospitality scene, Edwardian Hotels London has not slowed in their quest to launch The Londoner, at a time when the industry needs it most. Taking centre stage on Leicester Square, The Londoner will welcome arrivals from April 2021, not only placing guests in the world’s first super boutique hotel, but also at the heart of the West End theatreland.





Boutique in feeling yet staggering in scale, The Londoner is set to transform the city’s hotel landscape. In excess of £300 million of investment towards the group’s most ambitious project to date, Edwardian Hotels London continues to be prolific in the hospitality space, demonstrating their continued commitment to the UK and unwavering confidence in its future as a global city.



Charles Oak, Hotel Director of The Londoner, comments “We hope that The Londoner will stand as a beacon of hope for London’s ever resilient hospitality industry and are proud to be recruiting a world class taskforce made up of the city’s most hardworking and talented individuals. Together, we are looking forward to opening our doors in the Spring and welcoming guests from all over to their new home from home, in the heart of the capital’s most vibrant neighbourhood.”



THE LONDONER

So much more than a hotel, The Londoner will offer an ‘urban resort’ destination of the highest architectural quality. Opening across 16 storeys, the hotel will feature 350 guest rooms, suites and a tower penthouse with panoramic views, two private screening rooms, a mix of six concept eateries - including bars and a tavern, alfresco dining on the ground floor and a contemporary Japanese lounge bar with a rooftop terrace and fire pit - plus an expansive ballroom suited for any occasion, a variety of meeting spaces and a results-driven gym and wellness centre.



Its contemporary aesthetic crafted by Yabu Pushelberg, the world-renowned designers behind the Four Seasons hotel in Downtown Manhattan New York, Jean George’s The Fulton and luxury retailer Lane Crawford’s 150,000-square-foot Shanghai flagship, will complement the remarkable 16-storey architecture by Woods Bagot, known for the sky-high New York Manhattan restaurant and the Adelaide Contemporary.



Guests will enter the Lobby where the hotel’s signature restaurant will evolve from a cosy meeting spot in the day into a vibrant dinner spot in the evening. On the rooftop, a new destination for discerning Londoners, with open air firepit seating can be found - a true rarity in London. Additionally, a tavern on the ground floor will offer a specially curated drinks menu and daily unplugged music performances. A hotel guests only area made up of three distinct places will be located on the first floor. As with all of Edwardian Hotels London’s impressive venues, the eateries will strive to provide something special and unique in the capital that appeals to all walks of London life.



The hotel’s 350 guestrooms and suites will feature floor to ceiling windows, fastidious detailing and finishing’s offset by curated artworks and the latest technology.



In the subterranean levels are a variety of meeting spaces, including a state-of-the-art ballroom accommodating up to 864 guests; a room for bespoke events and seven private meeting rooms as well as a wellness space, swimming pool and gym; hair and nail salon; barber shop and two private screening rooms. Regular events programme will bring exclusive experiences, performances and installations to the building.



As a brand-new build in the heart of London, The Londoner will employ pioneering methods of sustainable luxury and secured a £175 million Green Loan from HSBC UK, a first for the hospitality sector. The funding will be used to ensure the new hotel doesn’t just meet but exceeds the BREEAM Excellent category in building environmental and sustainable performance.



Promising London a new landmark and city destination, The Londoner will deliver the very best in intimate luxury offering the capital a new urban oasis and the most sophisticated playground.



The Londoner is a member of the prestigious Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection.



Reservations can be made from 22nd March at +44 20 7451 0102 or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



