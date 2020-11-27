The Langley reopens on 3rd December

BLocated in the heart of Buckinghamshire’s vast Langley Park and just a short drive from central London, The Langley, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Buckinghamshire offers an exclusive country retreat to unwind and indulge this winter, just in time for the festive season.

To celebrate the hotel’s re-opening and the welcoming of guests for the first time since March, guests can take advantage of The Langley’s ‘Quintessentially English’ package. This includes a bottle of champagne on arrival, use of the world-class spa facilities and complimentary English breakfast. The experience is priced from £435 a night.





The secluded location in the former royal hunting grounds offers a chance to connect with nature with plenty of space to escape to. Borrow Aigle wellington boots and explore the natural wonders of the hotel’s wider estate, ambling along footpath trails and discovering iconic Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown-designed gardens and The Langley Park Arboretum along the way.



If the weather takes a turn for the worse, guests can escape the cold and hunker down in The Langley’s intimate screening room. Enjoy a festive classic with close friends or family in the cosy six seater cinema on a wintery afternoon.



Combining exceptional thermal facilities, a unique VIP Suite and state-of-the-art fitness offering, The Langley Spa presents an unrivalled 1,600m2 backdrop for wellness, enabling guests to take time out for a break this winter. Unwind within any one of the relaxation spaces that blend striking design elements with world-class facilities.



Locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients underpin the gastronomic delights on offer at Cedar restaurant, whilst afternoon tea and light bites are on the menu at the neighbouring Drawing Room. In Churchill Bar the bold, dark-blue walls and leather studded furniture offer a cosy and familiar environment to enjoy a curated selection of fine spirits, cognac and seasonal cocktails, alongside a rare choice of cigars, stored in a custom humidor.



The Langley opened in 2019, following an extensive six-year renovation working alongside the award-winning Dennis Irvine Studio. The renovation transformed the historic Grade II-listed Langley Park House from a dilapidated former private home into a majestic countryside icon. Today, the hotel boasts 41 guest rooms, spread between the grand and historic former hunting lodge of the third Duke of Marlborough, and adjacent Grade II-listed 18th century Brew House. The second floor of the main house offers quirky and cosy rooms with beautiful views through historic round windows, whilst the Brew House is home to chic and rustic rooms and suites, reflecting the building’s storied history.



