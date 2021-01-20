The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa, Skipton unveils new spa redevelopment plans

The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa has announced exciting new development plans for their spa, to launch in mid-Spring 2021. The spa developments form part of the owner’s - the Bannister family’s - plans to continue to reinvest in the business and position The Coniston Estate as one of the leading destinations in the Yorkshire Dales.





The spa originally opened in 2015, and just over five years later the exciting new development will see the facility mirror its magnificent surroundings with a new name to match its new offering. Nàdarra Spa, which means ‘natural’ in Scottish Gaelic and is a homage to the Bannister Family’s history on the Isle of Lewis, will feature; two infinity pools with commanding views across the 1,400-acre estate, lake and Yorkshire Dales; a lake view terrace with relaxed seating, fire pits and a covered outdoor bar; a 15m indoor swimming pool, a thermal experience including an infrared sauna, Finnish sauna, Himalayan sauna, aromatherapy steam room, indoor bubble pool and ice fountain; a luxury couples suite including double spa bath and mud rasul. A spectacular private spa garden will also be created complete with a relaxation pod, loungers and two outdoor baths boasting the most incredible views. The development is due for completion in March 2021 and will be available for treatments, spa days and spa stays.



Nick Bannister, Owner and Director of The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa commented: ‘Over the past few months we have all realised just how important it is to look after ourselves, our health and our physical and mental wellbeing. Through the many lockdown walks we have all taken, we as a nation have come to appreciate more than ever the great outdoors and the benefit it brings to our health and happiness. Here at The Coniston, we are lucky to be idyllically located on a picturesque, private estate surrounded by the beauty of the Yorkshire Dales, and felt that it was important that we incorporated our location into our new spa offering. From a new infinity pool and private spa garden experience with outdoor baths, to a terrace bar and herb garden - our spa sanctuary will really be at one with nature.



We are so excited about our new spa and cannot wait to welcome guests who are looking to relax, rejuvenate and reconnect with themselves and our wonderful world.’



In tandem with the plans to redevelop the spa, The Coniston has appointed Belinda Belli as Spa Manager to oversee this exciting next chapter. Belinda joins the team with a wealth of experience from leading spas including The Fairmont Southampton in Bermuda and, most recently, The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle in the highlands of Scotland. The months ahead are also paving the way for the creation of a new lounge area in the hotel, which will allow guests to soak up the unique atmosphere in intimate surroundings. A warm fire surrounded by cosy seating will provide the perfect place for guests to enjoy a well-stocked bar, a tapas style menu and, of course, the welcoming atmosphere that The Coniston prides itself on.



Last year also saw the refurbishment of The Coniston’s main restaurant, Huntsman’ Lodge, which was given a chic and contemporary new look and name - The View Restaurant, aptly named due to the sweeping views on show from the restaurant across the Dales. Celebrating the very best of the county, from local landscapes to local produce, with the menu taking inspiration from Yorkshire’s vibrant food culture and even features game from the Bannister family estate. In 2021, a new permanent heated outdoor terrace structure will be created to allow for more dining opportunities – regardless of the elements.



The last lockdown saw the team enhance their existing outdoor activity offering of clay pigeon shooting, 4x4 off-roading and archery so that guests could really experience the enchanting estate, with the addition of new walking trails, electric bike hire, fly fishing and secluded picnic areas.



Two restored farmhouses on the estate provide an element of secluded luxury for up to 12 guests in each, complete with log burners, outdoor hot tubs and remarkable countryside views. Later this year, 10 of the 71 rooms available in the main hotel will also be renovated, more details to follow on this.



Nightly rates at The Coniston Hotel start from £159 inclusive of bed and breakfast.



