The Belfry Hotel & Resort remains open throughout lockdown

The Belfry Hotel & Resort, situated in Royal Sutton Coldfield, North Warwickshire, is remaining open through lockdown and is offering several new services to support business events, business travellers and key workers in the area.





The resort has launched a Business Day Let package priced from £49 per day*, or £140 to include an overnight stay, so guests have the opportunity to work in a luxurious and quiet space with no distractions. Guests can spend the day working in a safe and spacious superior room with a desk overlooking The Belfry’s iconic golf courses. The package also includes free parking and fast Wi-Fi, in-room refreshments and a light lunch created by the hotel’s in-house award-winning chefs.



For those who would like to meet face-to-face safely, The Belfry is also open for business meetings of up to 30 people, as per the latest government guidelines. All meetings will take place in The Belfry’s largest meeting and event spaces, with no supplementary charges, and each space also offers outdoor access so that guests can take advantage of the resort’s 550 acres of grounds to ensure safe distancing.



The resort recently launched its new permanent setups, The Belfry Live and Belfry Studio, professional virtual meetings and events solutions that allow organisations to connect live with audiences across the globe to collaborate and cascade information.



The Belfry Live is one of several new hybrid event packages designed to ensure conferences, meetings, corporate events, product launches and award ceremonies can take place safely in line with government guidelines, while The Belfry Studio which offers filming and production in an adaptable space within the resort. The packages all include all AV set-up and equipment along with a technical know-how crew on the day to ensure a high-quality event so business meetings or events for up to 30 people can continue while connecting with their wider teams across the globe.



The Belfry has a number of safety measures in place while still offering the same award-winning welcome and memorable experiences that guests have come to love and know. The Belfry’s ‘Our Pledge To You’ initiative showcases the resort’s commitment to meeting the highest standards cleanliness procedures and protocols across all areas of the resort to ensure a safe and secure visit for your delegates



Guests can rest assured that The Belfry has been awarded AIM secure accreditation, the UK’s only recognised quality standard for the meeting industry, and the ‘We’re Good to Go’ industry standard which recognises that they have followed government and industry COVID-19 guidelines.



Awarded England’s Leading Conference Hotel at the World Travel Awards, The Belfry is one of the UK’s leading meeting, conference, and event venues. The resort is easily accessible being close to the M42 and M6, Birmingham New Street station and Birmingham Airport.



*Daily rates available from 9am until 5.30pm. Room service also available.



