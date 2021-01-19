Terre Blanche reveals new Chef and Masterclass series

Located in the heart of one of the world’s most renowned gastronomic regions, Provence, five-star destination Terre Blanche is thrilled to announce its new Executive Chef, Christophe Schmitt. Dedicated to championing the unique Provençal terroir, he will oversee the resort’s four restaurants, and from April 2021 through to October, he will be hosting a series of culinary masterclasses teaching guests the art of Provençal cuisine; and how to best showcase the bountiful season produce of the region.





Sharing his vision, Christophe Schmitt comments: "My inspirations are imbued with the Provençal terroir, in particular the Pays de Fayence where Terre Blanche is located and local producers and craftsmen deliver the best of their harvests to us every day. My cooking is meant to be readable, respectful of the environment and delicious, without distorting the product, only enhancing it through the precision of cuisine". Masterclass topics include the below, and much more:

• Blue Gold: fresh from the Mediterranean Sea, learn how to prepare Blue Lobster from head to tail

• The Black Diamond: cook with truffle in all its states, from starter to dessert

• The great classics of Provençal cuisine

• The art of Provençal pastry making

• Macaroons: How to perfectly make this French delicacy ￼ ￼ ￼



Already a haven for gourmands, Terre Blanche’s vibrant Michelin-starred restaurant Le Faventia is inspired by the seasons and serves the best that nature has to offer. This year, the hotel’s stylish restaurant Le Gaudina will join her in the spotlight, as Schmitt rewrites the entire concept and menu to continue this ethos. Outside in the grounds, the resort’s on-site herb garden, the “Jardin des Senteurs”, will evolve to become “La Table du Chef au Jardin”: a kitchen garden of herbs and vegetables that will supply the restaurants, and a place for guests to learn how to grow plants and vegetables themselves.



For visitors who want to further expand their horizons and immerse themselves in the magic of the Provencal gastronomic scene, the resort has its own 3,000 bottle private wine cellar full of local wines and the greatest vintages, and is just 40 minutes from internationally renowned Château d’Esclans, producer of famed Whispering Angel rosé. Guests also have the option to book an idyllic gastronomic electric bike tour of local food producers, for goats cheese and olive oil tastings.



Just three hours travel from London, Terre Blanche is situated 45 minutes drive from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport and features a private helipad for exclusive access. Residing within 750 acre plot of luxuriant forest larger than the city of Monaco, by its very nature, Terre Blanche provides a secluded haven of tranquility where couples, close friends or families can embrace the new normal in comfort and safety. Designed as a perched Provençal village, the hotel comprises of 115 private suites and villas where guests will benefit from the security of their own building, complete with a large private terrace with panoramic views of medieval villages and breathtaking natural surroundings.



The cookery classes will be available from April to October 2021, upon reservation. Rates start from 170€ to 210€ (for « The Black Diamond », « The Blue Lobster » and « Caviar »).



