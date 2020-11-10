sbe and Accor Surge Ahead with Global Expansion of Mondrian Brand; Announcing Mondrian Gold Coast In Australia

Hotel Will Be the First Mondrian Branded Property to Open in Australia and sbe’s First Hotel Property In The Country

Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, and sbe, the leading international hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning brands, today announced Australia’s first Mondrian hotel and branded residences will be built at the iconic Burleigh Heads Beachfront on the Gold Coast./span>





A stunning dual tower property, Mondrian Gold Coast is being developed in collaboration with Chris and Letitia Vitale’s Vitale Projects. It will be constructed on an expansive 43,453 square foot (4037sqm) beachfront site on the corner of First Avenue and The Esplanade Burleigh Heads in one of the Gold Coast’s most desirable neighborhoods. With 262 feet (80 meters) of ocean frontage, guests and residents will have direct access to the signature white sands and world-famous surfs of Burleigh Heads Beach. Mondrian Gold Coast will feature two distinct towers to separate the private residences, comprised of 89 luxury residential apartments, from the hotel, which will encompass 208 guestrooms. The buildings will be united by a three-level podium that acts as the building’s common space and hub of activity, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, spa, restaurants, and swimming pools, all overlooking the world-famous beach and Burleigh Headland National Park.



This coastal Queensland location will be sbe’s first hotel property in Australia after the celebrated recent openings of Hyde Paradiso lounge in Surfers Paradise and Hyde Perth, further expanding the brand’s luxury lifestyle experiences in the Asia Pacific. Mondrian Gold Coast is one of nine new Mondrian properties that sbe plans to open globally by 2022, with six more to be announced. It follows the company’s recent opening of Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, and the announcement of Mondrian Shoreditch London set to open in 2021.



Chadi Farhat, Chief Operating Officer, sbe said, “We are very excited to announce the opening of our first Mondrian hotel and residences in Australia with our partner Accor. With five open properties, nine in development, and six more to be announced, Mondrian has established itself as one of the strongest brands in the sbe lifestyle portfolio, showing staying power for the long-term. The Gold Coast has grown into one of Australia’s leading travel destinations and the opening of Mondrian Gold Coast is the next step in our strategic global expansion for the Mondrian brand, selecting communities at the heart of the most exciting cultural destinations in the world.”



Accor Pacific CEO Simon McGrath said. “The expansion of the first-ever Mondrian into Australia with its location at Burleigh Heads reflects Accor’s commitment to developing innovative, lifestyle-oriented hotels alongside our partner, sbe. With the Mondrian brand, sbe creates destinations within the destination, bringing together regional authenticity with sophisticated design, creative programming and a lively bar and restaurant scene. Mondrian Gold Coast will be the embodiment of this philosophy: providing residents and guests with elevated hospitality experiences that match the beauty and vibrancy of Australia’s Gold Coast region.”



Vitale Projects Director Chris Vitale said, “It has been our long-term vision to develop a premier beachfront destination and residential address along the Gold Coast. sbe leads the industry in creating unique lifestyle hospitality experiences and this partnership allows us to bring the services, style and strengths of the Mondrian brand to guests and residents of our community, setting a whole new benchmark for service and hospitality on the Gold Coast. Hotel-branded residences are gaining steam around the world, and with very few true luxury branded residences in Australia, prestige property buyers at Mondrian Gold Coast will have the rare opportunity to enjoy the benefits of a private residence with full access to elevated hotel amenities and services.”



The development of Mondrian Gold Coast combines some of Australia’s most noteworthy design and architecture partners. The landmark residential tower and adjacent hotel was designed by multi-award-winning architect Elenberg Fraser, whose plans will blend the region’s carefree beachside lifestyle with modern world class facilities. The structural design will visually transform the site with striking arches, vertical and horizontal gardens and waterscapes.



Studio Carter, an internationally acclaimed hospitality design consultant, was commissioned to oversee the interior design for Mondrian Gold Coast. With Mondrian Gold Coast, Studio Carter aims to use contextual inspiration from nature to shape the hotel and residential design.



Mondrian Gold Coast will be developed on the corner of First Avenue and 50 The Esplanade at Australia’s world-famous Burleigh Heads Beach on the Gold Coast. The prime beachfront location at Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast, one of Australia’s most desirable holiday and lifestyle destinations, positions Mondrian Gold Coast within walking distance of world-class cultural and tourism offerings, including the iconic Burleigh Heads National Park, restaurants, cafes, clubs and boutique stores.



The debut of the Mondrian brand to Australia reflects the continued strategic expansion of the brand’s international footprint in partnership with Accor, which will include soon-to-be announced Mondrian properties in the Dominican Republic, Germany, the Maldives, Puerto Rico, Thailand, and Vietnam. By 2022, sbe plans to open 50 new hotels internationally, of which nine will fall under the iconic Mondrian brand.



