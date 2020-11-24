Sani Resort & Ikos Resorts launch Travel Expert Portal for Trade

Luxury hospitality brands Sani Resort and Ikos Resorts are delighted to announce the launch of Travel Expert Portal, an online system designed to help support and educate travel agents and tour operators on the two brands. Launching today, the dedicated portal will be continuously updated with the latest information and training sessions, with the aim of becoming the go-to destination for those looking to proactively and successfully sell holidays to Sani Resort and Ikos Resorts.





The Travel Expert Portal contains a wealth of resources and tools, including videos, webinars, image libraries and brochures to ensure members of the trade can be kept informed and updated on the brands’ latest news. The portal also offers interactive training sessions to provide engaging training for individuals wishing to enhance their knowledge, and will prove beneficial to both agents and operators.



To celebrate the portal’s launch and encourage trade engagement, Sani Resort and Ikos Resorts are offering their biggest agent incentive to date. Those who complete the training modules for both Sani and Ikos will be automatically entered into a competition to win one five night stay at Sani Resort and one five night stay at Ikos Resorts. The competition will run from today, 23rd November, until 31st December 2020 - with the winners announced by 15th January 2021. The prize information and terms & conditions are below and, on this occasion, the competition is only open to travel agents. Along with being entered into this exciting competition, all trade who complete the training modules successfully will receive a certificate to recognise them as a Sani or Ikos Travel Expert.



With the Sani/Ikos Group boasting almost 50 years of experience in the luxury European hospitality sector, the two sister brands are delighted to now be working more closely with the trade, and this new portal is just the first step in a series of exciting plans to engage and collaborate more frequently with their trade partners. The portal has been launched in conjunction with the opening of a new UK sales office headed up by Lee Barker. Andrea Keeble and Phil Shipman will be working alongside Lee as UK Sales & Marketing Manager and Business Development Manager for the trade respectively. Meanwhile, Claire Griffiths will continue managing relationships with tour operators as the group’s UK Sales Manager.



Lee Barker, Regional Director of Sales & Marketing for the UK, Scandinavia and Americas at Sani/Ikos Group commented: “Despite the challenges the travel industry has faced this year, the Sani/Ikos Group have taken a big step and decided to further invest in the UK market. Working alongside our Tour Operator partners, our vision is to enhance support for the travel agent ahead of the 2021 season. The new agent portal is just one of the initiatives we are implementing as part of our long-term strategy to strengthen our presence in the UK market.”



Sani Resort is a world-class luxury holiday destination, featuring five award-winning hotels - Sani Beach, Sani Club, Porto Sani, Sani Asterias and Sani Dunes. Located on the Kassandra peninsula in Halkidiki, 80km southeast of Thessaloniki International Airport, Sani Resort is nestled in a peaceful 1,000-acre ecological reserve, surrounded by pine forests and beautiful beaches. With a private marina, Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre, Chelsea FC Foundation and Bear Grylls Survival Academy, Sani Resort offers world-leading facilities. The resort also hosts two annual, globally renowned cultural events, Sani Festival and Sani Gourmet.



Ikos Resorts is a collection of luxury all-inclusive resorts including four located in Greece and a new opening in Andalusia, Spain, launching April 2021. Guests can enjoy à la carte menus curated by Michelin starred chefs, a Local Discovery concept with museum passes and a MINI Drive adventure, 300 local and international wines selected by the Ikos Sommelier, beach waiter service, 24-hour room service, premium branded spirits in the mini bars, kids’ clubs and more, all as part of the all-inclusive offering.



Competition terms & conditions:

• The competition will run from 23rd November until 31st December 2020. Winners will be announced by 15th January 2021.

• Entries will be collected via our portal as we will be able to see who has completed the trainings within the relevant time frame.

• Contact information provided by the agent upon entering the competition will be held by the Sani/Ikos Group for the purposes of fulfilling the prize draw but will not be passed onto third parties



Prize details:

Sani Resort

• Five night stay for two adults at Porto Sani on a Full Board Basis.

• Prize stay must be taken during 2021 – school holidays and bank holidays are excluded.

• Black-out dates may apply and the prize is subject to availability at time of booking.

• Stay has no monetary value and cannot be exchanged.

• Flights and transfers not included.

• The competition is only open to Travel Agents



Ikos Resorts

• Five night stay for two adults at Ikos Andalusia on an All Inclusive Basis.

• Prize stay must be taken during 2021 – school holidays and bank holidays are excluded.

• Black-out dates may apply and the prize is subject to availability at time of booking.

• Stay has no monetary value and cannot be exchanged.

• Flights and transfers not included

• The competition is only open to Travel Agents



