Rosa Alpina’s St. Hubertus retains 3 Michelin Stars and is awarded new Green Star sustainability rating

Chef Norbert Niederkofler, of St. Hubertus Restaurant at Rosa Alpina in the Dolomites, has retained three Michelin Stars in the 2021 Italian Guide, which was announced yesterday via live stream from Milan. The restaurant was also one of 13 out of the 371 starred restaurants in the guide to be awarded with Michelin’s newest distinction, a green ‘star’, symbolised by a leaf.





This has been introduced to recognise sustainable gastronomy and distinguish restaurants that are taking responsibility in the conservation of resources and the protection of biodiversity, as well as in reduced consumption of non-renewable energy.



The new sustainability emblem was first unveiled earlier this year at the at the Michelin awards ceremony in France, where Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, commented, ‘Faced with constantly evolving challenges such as production methods, sourcing, and waste management, chefs are striving to improve their practices. That's why for the first time, the Michelin Guide is putting the spotlight on those chefs who support more sustainable gastronomy and who adopt sustainable practices in their kitchens.’



Chef Norbert has been at the helm of St. Hubertus restaurant for over 26 years. Reflecting on the news, he said, ‘We are delighted to have once again received 3 stars in the 2021 guide. To add a green star to this rating means so much to me and I am grateful to those that support me and enable my philosophy to come to life – from the team at Rosa Alpina and St. Hubertus to the local producers we work with. Sustainable cuisine is my passion, and I am thrilled to see it being recognised in this way by Michelin.’



Using only locally sourced products direct from the heart of the Dolomites, he has a firm commitment to sustainable food and fine dining with his ‘Cook the Mountain’ concept. When creating menus, he focuses on three main points: the mountain, the season and most importantly, no waste. His dishes are made using only seasonal ingredients available at an altitude of 2,550m from local farmers. Being bound by nature in this way means that the dishes are always changing. With this in mind, he doesn’t use common ingredients such as lemons and olive oil, as they are not found in the local area. Similarly, and unusually for a 3* Michelin restaurant, there is also no lobster, caviar, or foie gras on the menu. This zero-waste approach even filters down to the menus at St. Hubertus, which are printed on paper made from apple pulp, with the cover made from apple leather, due to the excess of the fruit in the region.



Dinner at St. Hubertus starts from €280 per person excluding beverages.



