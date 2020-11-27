QHotels marks golf's return with best-ever Black Friday deals

Book a one-night unlimited golf break from £89pp

The UK’s largest golf resort operator is celebrating the impending end of lockdown and the return of golf by launching its biggest-ever Black Friday promotion – with one-night unlimited breaks on offer from only £89 per person.

The QHotels Group is offering golfers sensational value at all seven of its golf resorts in England and Scotland this winter, with the eye-catching half-board packages valid from now until March 31, 2021





Bookable from November 27-30 including Cyber Monday, the breaks – which are based on two people sharing a room – feature unlimited rounds of golf as well as overnight hotel accommodation, a full English breakfast and evening meal and a welcome bucket of beer (four bottles) in your hotel room on arrival.



The QHotels Group operates seven top golf resorts in England and Scotland: Belton Woods, in Grantham, Lincolnshire; Dunston Hall, in Norwich; Oulton Hall, Leeds; Slaley Hall, in Hexham, Northumberland; Telford Hotel & Golf Resort, in Shropshire; DoubleTree by Hilton Forest Pines Spa & Golf Resort, in Brigg; and DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Westerwood Spa & Golf Resort.



