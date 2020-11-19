QHotels celebrates Black Friday with biggest-ever golf promotion

The UK’s largest golf resort operator is ready to get into the Christmas spirit by unveiling its biggest and best-ever Black Friday golf-breaks promotion.

The QHotels Group is inviting golfers currently unable to play or travel due to Covid-19 restrictions to give themselves something to look forward to post-lockdown by pre-registering for the unmissable offer.





Details of the promotion are set to be revealed later this month on November 27, but players can enjoy exclusive access to the exciting deals 24 hours early when they pre-register.



The QHotels Group operates seven top golf resorts in England and Scotland: Belton Woods, in Grantham, Lincolnshire; Dunston Hall, in Norwich; Oulton Hall, Leeds; Slaley Hall, in Hexham, Northumberland; Telford Hotel & Golf Resort, in Shropshire; DoubleTree by Hilton Forest Pines Spa & Golf Resort, in Brigg; and DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Westerwood Spa & Golf Resort.



For more details about QHotels’ 2020 Black Friday promotion and to pre-register, go to www.qhotels.co.uk/EARLYACCESS



