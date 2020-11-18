Preferred Hotel Group, Inc. launches new sustainable hotel brand, Beyond Green

Move Represents Company’s Strategic Vision to Transform Travel as a Positive Force for People and the Planet by Creating a More Purposeful Way to Explore the World Where Good Guests Meet Good Hosts

Guided by an inherent passion to transform travel as a force for good, Preferred Hotel Group, Inc. – the family-owned company that manages and operates global travel and hospitality brands including Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, Historic Hotels Worldwide, PHG Consulting and Beyond Green Travel – proudly announces the launch of Beyond Green.





This innovative hospitality brand debuts with a global portfolio of 24 founding member hotels, resorts, and lodges that exemplify sustainable tourism leadership. Driven by purpose, the new brand represents Preferred’s steadfast commitment to build a better and brighter future for travel in a way that also helps to protect the planet for future generations.



Born through an inspired, natural synergy between the Ueberroth Family – the owners of Preferred Hotel Group, Inc. – and ecotourism pioneer and global sustainability expert Costas Christ – the founder of Beyond Green Travel, which Preferred acquired in February 2020 – Beyond Green brings together forward-thinking properties around the world that are committed to delivering on the three key pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contributing to the social and economic wellbeing of local communities. The name itself – Beyond Green – was chosen in recognition of not only the immense importance of environmentally friendly practices, but also the paramount responsibility that the travel and tourism industry has towards protecting biodiversity, preserving cultural heritage, and improving local people’s livelihoods in travel destinations around the world, all while delivering an enjoyable and meaningful traveller experience.



“Never before has there been a greater need to promote a kinder and gentler way to explore our beautiful, yet fragile planet. Driven by our brand promise, Believe in Travel, which guides every decision we make as a company, we believe that now is the time to go big and be bold as we look to the future of travel,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotel Group, Inc. “We are humbled by the opportunity to partner with so many inspiring leaders in sustainable tourism to launch our newest brand, Beyond Green, that was built with purpose, gratitude, and respect for nature, communities, and culture.”



“While there may be a tendency to think of sustainability as just the latest travel buzzword, its roots are long and deep. What we are witnessing is an evolution of travel, not a passing trend,” said Costas Christ. “Beyond Green is about reconnecting with our common humanity and understanding that the diversity of our cultures and different ways of life are what create the rich fabric that makes travel so enjoyable and fascinating. In that same context, nature brings inspiration and renewal to our lives. Sustainable tourism is not about giving something up, it is about gaining something more – a great vacation that it is also a force for good.”



The Beyond Green platform will support the needs of its member properties by providing global connectivity, distribution technology, marketing, sales, quality assurance, branding, and sustainability solutions, as well as access to participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the world’s largest global points-based loyalty program for independent hotels. Beyond Green will also enhance visibility for its global portfolio and champion sustainability storytelling through its brand website, StayBeyondGreen.com, which launched today in an interim state prior to the brand’s official consumer debut in Q1 2021. Beyond Green member properties will also be bookable on a common GDS chain code, to be announced in early 2021, which will be linked under Preferred Hotel Group Inc.’s master GDS chain code – PV.



With plans for strategic growth over the next 24 months, Beyond Green celebrates its launch in collaboration with 24 inspiring founding members located across 15 countries:

· &Beyond Bateleur Camp (Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya)

· &Beyond Mnemba Island (Zanzibar, Tanzania)

· &Beyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge (Namib Desert, Namibia)

· Aristi Mountain Resort (Zagori, Greece)

· Ashford Castle (Co. Mayo, Ireland)

· Bentwood Inn (Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA)

· Blancaneaux Lodge (Mountain Pine Ridge, Belize)

· Borgo Pignano (Tuscany, Italy)

· Bushmans Kloof (Western Cape, South Africa)

· Cavallo Point (Sausalito, California, USA)

· InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa (Bora Bora, French Polynesia)

· Islas Secas (Gulf of Chiriquí, Panama)

· Post Ranch Inn (Big Sur, California, USA)

· Ted Turner Reserves Vermejo (Raton, New Mexico, USA)

· The Brando (Tetiaroa, French Polynesia)

· The Ranch at Laguna Beach (Laguna Beach, California, USA)

· Three Camel Lodge (Gobi, Mongolia)

· Turtle Inn (Placencia, Belize)

· Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge (Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda)

· Wilderness Safaris DumaTau Camp (Linyanti Wildlife Reserve, Botswana)

· Wilderness Safaris Hoanib Skeleton Coast Camp (Kaokoveld, Namibia)

· Wilderness Safaris Linkwasha Camp (Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe)

· Wilderness Safaris Mombo Camp (Okavango Delta, Botswana)

· Xigera Safari Lodge (Okavango Delta, Botswana)



To be considered for Beyond Green membership, a property must demonstrate leadership in the three key pillars of sustainable tourism as part of a rigorous vetting process and show progress in meeting more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Examples of these requirements, among others, which form part of an ongoing, biennial on-site inspection process, include management of overall environmental operations to establish benchmarks and set additional sustainability goals including carbon emission reduction targets; elimination of plastic water bottles and reducing single use plastics; support for biodiversity conservation initiatives and restoration and protection of natural habitats; embracing local cultural vernacular in design and décor and supporting the preservation of cultural heritage sites, a demonstrated priority to hire locally according to fair wages, benefits, and non-discrimination policies that meet or exceed legal requirements; and priority to purchase goods and services from locally owned and operated businesses.



To help build Beyond Green as a dynamic, digital-first platform that serves travellers through authentic storytelling and wholesome sustainability stewardship, Preferred sought expert direction from two strategic agencies – Robert Louey Design and Spherical. Robert Louey Design was tasked with the branding work, inclusive of brand development, positioning, and strategy, as well as graphic design and language. Spherical has been charged with building a digital identity for Beyond Green to coincide with its consumer launch in Q1 2021, which entails creative direction and channel strategy, the production of a variety of digital assets for advertising, marketing, and social media use, and the creation of a standalone consumer-facing website.



Travel advisors, media, hotels interested in membership, and travellers can learn more about Beyond Green and its founding members by visiting www.staybeyondgreen.com. Prior to debuting its brand website with full booking capabilities in Q1 2021, Beyond Green invites all travellers who want to book a stay within its unique portfolio of hotels, resorts and lodges to email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



