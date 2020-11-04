Nordic Choice Hotels celebrated the launch of new platform for booking meeting rooms online - by giving away free meeting rooms

Nordic Choice Hotels have launched their digital product enabling customers to book their meetings and conferences directly online.

The solution, powered by MeetingPackage, the global leader in online booking services for Meetings and Events, has seen nine hotels in Stockholm piloting the solution for the last year. The platform has garnered great customer feedback and the solution has now been rolled out across the Nordic region at more than 70 Nordic Choice Hotels and more to come.





To celebrate the launch Nordic Choice Hotels offered their meeting rooms for free on the 9th of November for every customer that made an instant booking for their room through the new solution by the 23rd October. The promotion was a great success with hundreds of meeting spaces booked out within hours. With this campaign Nordic Choice Hotels has proven many hotel biases to be wrong. People still want to meet, meeting rooms can be sold with consumer related marketing tactics and that people are ready for online booking of meeting rooms and related services.



From MeetingPackage, Joonas Ahola, CEO, commented, “We are delighted to see this deal with Nordic Choice Hotels move to the next level. Nordic Choice customers can now use our software to select dates, see prices, book their desired meeting room for any time they choose and will get an instant booking confirmation. I have been a firm evangelist for the online booking of meetings and events for many years having seen first-hand how inefficient and labour-intensive legacy processes with RFPs and e-mails have been. It’s been great to work with a partner who shares this vision as well as the common values of innovation and entrepreneurship that are so dear to us.”



Torgeir Silseth, President & CEO of Nordic Choice Hotels, made the following comment, “Nordic Choice Hotels will be the first hotel company globally to introduce a fully integrated instant booking solution for meeting rooms. This solution gives our customers transparency and the chance to look at what they are buying before they actually transact. Although meeting restrictions are very challenging for our industry, we are positive about the future since we know that people want to meet face to face. Since the launch we have seen that the solution has generated traffic and new bookings across our website.”



Håvard Hovdahl, Operations Director at eBerry, Nordic Choice Hotels digital unit, echoed the CEO’s positivity, “Having the chance to introduce a guest-oriented solution that meets the true needs of the market is great, especially during the times we are in. Many traditional hotels and meeting sites in the market are getting challenged by new, smart and flexible competitors every day. We cannot afford to sit still and risk our services and processes becoming obsolete”. Hovdahl continued, “We have not achieved this all by ourselves. We have teamed up with the best-in-class M&E booking solution, offered by our Finnish neighbours at MeetingPackage. Through their industry leading white label solution, we have together built an easy, flexible and customer-oriented platform that will take us into a new era of how our meeting and conference spaces are marketed, offered and sold. The days of waiting for endless e-mail exchanges are over.”



See the solution here: bookameeting.se



